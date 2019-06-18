With so much attention given to sebum-absorbing clay and activated charcoal masks, it sometimes seems like the best hydrating face masks for dry skin play second fiddle. But here's the reality: There's a vast universe of skin masks out there for all skin types and concerns and those of us who have dry complexions can totally benefit from cream, sheet, and even sleeping masks designed to soothe, calm, and provide an intense boost of moisture to parched skin.

What ingredients should you look for in a moisturizing mask?

Some of the best dry skin masks are those rich in ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen and elastin, Vitamin E, avocado, oatmeal (which is heaven on sensitive skin with inflammation), and botanicals and essential oils such as calendula, aloe, argan, and jojoba oil (which helps balance your skin's natural oils). Always read labels and the list of ingredients and avoid any product that contains alcohol or synthetic fragrances (especially if you have sensitive skin). If you've experience irritation in the past, look for a hypoallergenic mask. These are less likely to cause skin inflammation or irritation.

I've gathered up the top face masks for dry skin to help you prevent flakes and dry spots, alleviate redness, and actually lock moisture in so that your skin looks and feels smooth and radiant. Keep scrolling, these are the 11 best hydrating face masks for dry skin, chock-full of nourishing ingredients that'll help your skin feel plump and comfortable.

1. A Collagen-Infused Sheet Mask: Collagen Impact Essential Mask

This Korean sheet mask is infused with hydrolyzed collagen and elastin, both of which help improve your skin's texture, make it appear more radiant, and soften dry patches. Apply a sheet mask, leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes, and then remove it and gently pat the remaining essence into your skin. Reviewers say this mask helps them wake up with more moisturized, smoother skin.

What people with dry skin say: "These masks fit my face really well and stay 'wet' for a very long time once I've put them on. They leave my skin feeling super moisturized and there really isn't a better option financially for sheet masks if you want to use them regularly. I highly recommend these!"

2. A Nourishing Mask For Sensitive Skin: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask

Few ingredients can nourish and repair dry, sensitive, and irritated skin like the colloidal oatmeal found in this hydrating mask. Leave it on for 10 minutes, wash with warm water, and follow up with moisturizer — botanical antioxidants and Avena sativa oat bran round out the list of incredible ingredients you'll find in this dry skin savior.

What people with dry skin say: "I’ve been using this product for years and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever used for my skin. I have very dry, sensitive skin and this mask is the only thing that calms the redness and flakiness that strikes in the winter."

3. A Skin-Softening Sleeping Mask: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

There's a perfectly good reason why this Korean sleeping mask continues to enjoy cult favorite status: after just one night of use, its unique cocktail of beta-glucan, ceramides, Snow Water, and a proprietary blend of essences will soften and moisturize dry skin, providing the perfect prep work for your morning skincare and makeup routine. Reviewers say they wake up looking like they just spent money for a professional facial.

What people with dry skin say: "I bought this sleeping mask and the first night I tried it then the next day I was very happy. It has a very light scent. My skin felt hydrated, and looked brighter. I have acne, and some scars and quite some pores. I have been using some medicine and treatment that leave my skin very very dry and sometimes peeling. It was important to find a product that moisturize and hydrate my skin without making it look oily. This is my second jar of this mask I love it cause I have great result."

4. A Gentle Exfoliating Mask: Andalou Naturals Fruit Enzyme Mask

When you have dry skin, you have to be exceptionally careful when it comes to the products you use to exfoliate dead skin cells, particularly if you have sensitive skin. This fruit enzyme mask gently removes surface dullness by using bioactive berry enzymes to shed dead skin and antioxidants like resveratrol to rejuvenate your complexion. This mask is gluten and cruelty free and non-GMO.

What people with dry skin say: "Greatest mask ever! I have very dry sensitive skin and this mask is awesome. I have recommended it to everyone I know. It gets off all of the dead skin and dry flakes without dehydrating your skin. The first time it only tingled for a minute so I thought it wasn't going to show results, it proved me wrong! Now I leave this mask on for 20 minutes. I can't recommend this enough!"

5. A Cheap Sheet Mask With Hyaluronic Acid: LuLuLun Blue Rich Moisture Face Masks

These Japanese sheet masks are a favorite among beauty bloggers worldwide, and that's because they pack a major punch of hydration for a great price: It's not everyday you see a 32 pack of sheet masks. These are filled with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, along with brightening ingredients like papaya enzymes and EGF, which help encourage skin cell turnover. The packaging is a bit less luxurious than other sheet masks, since they are individually wrapped and are on the thin side, but for the price these are super worth it.

What people with dry skin say: "Really good mask for everyday use and it's very hydrating for dry skin. I usually break out very easily but I have had any breakouts yet. Would recommend this product and purchase again."

6. A Mask For Redness & Rosacea: Paula's Choice SKIN RECOVERY Hydrating Treatment Mask

No matter how sensitive and dry your skin — and even if you suffer from rosacea — this soothing mask can help without irritating highly reactive skin. It's made from antioxidants like Vitamins A, C, and E, and evening primrose oil, as well as olive and apricot oils that deliver intense hydration. You won't find fragrances or alcohol in this mask and it gives you options: Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash it off or, if you crave the most moisture possible, treat it the way you would a sleeping mask and let it work its magic while you snooze.

What people with dry skin say: "I have very dry skin... It has made a huge difference with my skin's overall appearance. Never leaves my skin oily but soft and smooth. My face make up glides on. All those flaky, dry areas have disappeared. I have been using this product for over a year and would recommend to anyone one with extra dry skin."

7. An Acne-Healing Mask: Mario Badescu Healing & Soothing Mask

If you have both dry or sensitive skin and acne, this wash-off mask, which contains soothing balsam peru, is designed to curb inflammation and help heal acne without drying out your skin. The formula will stay creamy and won't harden on your skin (hurray for that) and will even aid in reducing redness that can result from dry skin and blemishes.

What people with dry skin say: "This mask is something very very special. It says it's soothing and healing but it is so much more. In one use my complexion was gorgeous and I chose that word on purpose. It minimized my pores, it evened out my skin tone, and it left me absolutely radiant. It is the best mask on the planet and I've decided I can never be without it. For $20, it is the best kept secret of the beauty world. Seriously astonishing stuff!!!"

8. A Hypoallergenic & Vegan Mask: OZ Naturals Vitamin C & Sea Hydration Mask

This hydrating face mask features hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and vitamin C to moisturize and soothe the surface of your skin. Made without petrochemicals, this hypoallergenic face mask is also a great pick if your skin is sensitive to a lot of other products out there. To top it all off, this is cruelty-free and vegan, so you can feel great about slathering this mask on your face. Reviewers use it a few times a week and have noticed a huge difference in their dry skin.

What people with dry skin say: "Love this face mask! I have extremely dry, sensitive skin. Living in a cold climate during the winter season makes melt skin so much worse. I use this mask about twice a week as a way to replenish that much needed moisture. Has worked like a dream so far, this is my second time buying this product."

9. A Sleeping Mask With Hyaluronic Acid: Dr. Jart Water Fuse Water-Max Sleeping Mask

A leave-on sleeping mask like this gel formula packed with hyaluronic acid, olive leaf, cranberry, and nine essential oils works wonders on dry skin because it allows nourishing ingredients to slowly seep in and form a protective barrier. You'll wake up with smoother, softer, and more hydrated skin — and you can feel good knowing this Korean beauty fave is free of alcohol, artificial fragrance, mineral oil, and colorants.

What people with dry skin say: "This is a great light facial serum. I don't think the word "Mask" is the right term but if you have dry and sensitive skin, this product works great!"

10. A Hydrating Mask In Individual Pods: nügg Deep Hydration Face Mask

These individually-packed face mask pods contain everything that dry, dehydrated skin needs to feel its silky best — with camellia seed oil, spirulina extract, and aloe juice leading its list of impressive ingredients. The gel formula goes on smoothly, can be left on skin anywhere from 5-15 minutes, and is then removed with a warm washcloth. Reviewers who say they have really dry and sensitive skin, and even one reviewer who lives in the desert, sweat by this mask for hydration.

What people with dry skin say: "This is face mask is AMAZING! I've been struggling with super dehydrated and flaky skin for a long time. I started using this at night, by applying a thin layer before heading to bed, and it's done wonders for my skin... This mask makes a HUGE difference and I will definitely be keeping this as nightly or bi-nightly routine to keep my skin soft, hydrated, and lovely!"

11. A Vitamin-Packed Sleeping Mask: Shiseido IBUKI Beauty Sleeping Mask

With so much goodness packed into this Japanese sleeping mask, it's difficult to know where to start, but these ingredients are as good as any: Vitamins C and E, PhytoTarget Complex for intense moisture, and Phytoplankton Extract to plump up skin and strengthen its protective barrier. If you aren't a fan of greasy textures, you'll love this gel-based formula, which contains mini vitamin capsules that quickly absorb into skin.

What people with dry skin say: "Absolutely love, love, love this product. It does everything it promises. It is light and comfortable, and you will like to way your skin looks and feels in the morning. I highly recommend it."

