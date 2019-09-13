Autumn is here. Definitely not what I ordered but OK we need to deal with this. Colder, wetter weather has its pros though I swear. Instead of wild balmy nights on the town, you can have cute cosy nights in. Settling into that hibernation, owning your social spinsterhood. A perfect time to catch up on that laundry list of podcasts you've been meaning to get into. Well I'm about to add to that with a whole set of new UK podcasts to listen to this autumn. A true treat for your ears.

Hun, you know you need some new flavour in your life. And luckily, podcasts are being churned out at a rate of knots. And rightly so, because they are the world's constant companion. Through wind, rain, hail, snow. Through long drives, commutes, attempts to fall asleep after too many wines.

Podcasts are a wonderfully international affair but as well as that, some of the best on the planet are coming out of the UK. Real talk guys. And you know what else? They're all free as can be so you can save your dough for well deserved escapes to warmer climes.

1. 'The Gemma Collins Podcast' Hun, can you not. After her hit TV show, Diva Forever left us bereft when it ended, the news that the actual GC was doing a podcast with the BBC was just the injection of joy needed. Follow the GC on her global travels, keep up with her daily life, and even reach out and ask for a little advice from time to time. Heavenly. Listen here

2. 'Forest 404' OK this one is a little unusual as it's scripted. Which usually would make me run for the hills but guys it's low key gripping. It's a sci-fi thriller set in a distant future where everything is pretty messed up. AKA the probable future (just saying). Pan is an archivist in her late twenties living in an age known as the fast times. One day she comes across a natural sound she's never heard before. That of one of earth's greatest beauties, a rainforest. All the sounds of earth and beasts and nature at its finest. Sounds she's never even heard spoken about in the age she lives in. She makes it her mission to discover why these sounds are gone. Expect beautiful soundscapes and music from Bonobo. Pan is voiced by Doctor Who fan favourite Pearl Mackie and will take you away to a very scary but very possible future. Listen here

3. 'No Country For Young Women' Yes, yes, and more yes. This podcast is not only entertaining, but real and important. Hosts and actual BFFs Sadia Azmat and Monty Onanuga speak openly about life in a world that's not necessarily designed to make their lives easy. The women talk about everything from sexual and racial politics to body confidence and international affairs. They have brilliant guests including the likes of Danish comic Sofie Hagen and Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied, who tell their story, and share their experiences, good and bad. It's one of those podcasts that makes you feel like you're sat around the table with the hosts just having a chinwag. Listen here

4. 'Unheard: The Fred & Rose West Tapes' True crime fans, I have a juicy little niblet for you. And it's one of the most gripping crime stories from the UK. Fred and Rose West are remembered as some of the UK's most notorious murderers. In this podcast, journalist and writer Howard Sounes who, according to his literary agency Curtis Brown, was the "first to break the story" about Fred and Rose West, uses old tapes which have been lovingly remastered, to examine their dark deeds and remember their victims. Listen here

5. 'Sex, Power, Money With Sarah Pascoe' Sarah Pascoe is one of the UK's finest comics and an absolute treat to listen to. Not only is she impossibly funny, but bright, interesting, and always hits the nail on the head. Her podcast is all about everything mentioned in the title. She hears from people who have actual real life experience in sex work instead of simply speaking about them. Giving the human angle to the industry and looking at the stigma associated with working in it, exploring the legal implications, and getting to grips with the porn industry and its openly racist themes. If you haven't already bought her book, get to it sharpish. The podcast is its perfect accompaniment. Listen here

6. 'Anything But Silent' Nerdgasm alert because the British Library has a podcast and I just can't deal with this right now. Hosted by Cleo Laskarin from the British Library’s exhibitions team, this podcast is all about the stories of the rooms, walls, books, people that work there. It's basically magical. Listen here

7. 'How To Fail With Elizabeth Day' Who hasn't had a few bumps along the way? A few perceived failures that felt monumental at the time but that on reflection have actually shaped you. Well this podcast is all about that, with guests who come on and speak about the blips they've experienced on their journey to success. Guests like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jaime Laing, Emeli Sandé, and Dame Kelly Holmes make the show. Ideal for anyone in need of a little injection of inspiration in uncertain times. Listen here