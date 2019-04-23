April showers bring May flowers — just in time for Mother's Day. If your mama loves nothing more than a burst of spring color, flowers are the perfect gift. While sending all the moms in your life beautiful bouquets of fresh-cut flowers may have been on your mind for months, if you're a last-minute Lucy like me, you've put it off. Oops. Fear not my friendlies because these flower delivery services for Mother's Day 2019 ship quick AF. Whether it's tulips, roses, a pop of spring color, or something your mom can plant and keep forever, you can send almost any flower arrangement to anyone super fast.

According to an article on Medium by Josh Eckert, author of Psychology for Artists, Futurists, & Worldbuilders, people love receiving flowers because bright colors invoke all the feels. "Our attention goes to whatever stands out in our visual fields, be it glittery gold, luminescent fireflies, or bright red flowers. Flowers entice us in the way neon spinners entice fish," Eckert explained.

Chances are, your mom would love to receive a brightly colored bouquet of flowers from her favorite child on Mother's Day 2019. If flowers aren't mom's jam, you can also get Amazon Prime Mother's Day gifts shipped quickly. But if flowers are what she's after, these delivery services will get them to your mother's door ASAP. The best part? Most of these services offer a discount for first-time shoppers. Pick one you haven't tried before, and send mom a token of your appreciation.

1. ProFlowers Pink Potted Roses $29.99 ProFlowers Buy on ProFlowers Want to get mom a flower arrangement that will live on long past Mother's Day 2019? These pink potted roses are a beautiful gesture of love that mom can plant outside. What's more, they ship in just a few days.

2. Teleflora Teleflora's Upsy Daisy $29.99 $25.49 Teleflora Buy on Teleflora Send all the moms on your list a pop of spring color with this delightful daisy arrangement from Teleflora. Offering same-and-next-day delivery options, your gift is sure to arrive all bright and shiny just in time for Mother's Day 2019.

3. The Bouqs Co. Luxe Pink & White Tulips $49.99 The Bouqs Co. Buy on Bouqs Make mom's special day pretty in pink with this beautiful arrangement of pink and white tulips from The Bouqs Co. You can filter by delivery date and choose from dozens of arrangements so your mom is guaranteed to get a bouquet she adores just in time for Mother's Day 2019.

4. Urban Stems The Paloma $60 Urban Stems Buy on Urban Stems This Mother's Day, send your mom a gift that's as rare as she is. These colorful orchids from Urban Stems are hand delivered super fast. If your mom isn't into orchids, Urban Stems has tons of other live plants, which means there's definitely one she's sure to love and can keep forever.

5. FTD Lift Me Up Bouquet $50 $40 FTD Buy on FTD FTD partners with local florists throughout the U.S. and Canada to make sure your mom gets her Mother's Day bouquet on the quick. Lift mom's spirits with this beautiful basket of assorted flowers that are as lovely as she is.

6. From You Flowers Mom Runs the World Rose Bouquet $34.99 $27.99 From You Flowers Buy on From You Flowers Who runs the world? Moms do. Show mom just how much you appreciate her with this Mom Runs the World Rose Bouquet by From You Flowers. This company also offers surprise bouquets made by a floral designer, and you can opt for same-day delivery.