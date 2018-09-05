With the final season of Game of Thrones dropping next year, speculation has been pretty rife over who will survive the notoriously gory HBO show. The series has certainly seen its fair share of deaths — and the last season certainly didn’t help matters as it left the fate of many characters pretty open-ended. There’s one problematic human being whose character arc has been an absolute triumph recently. He might have survived the last round, but will Jaime Lannister die in Game of Thrones Season 8? Well, the actor behind the character, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, may have just given away a major spoiler.

The star was kept on his toes during an interview with The Huffington Post where he had to work pretty hard to not give anything major away. While he dodged, weaved and gave non-committal answers about the new series, he did drop a few hints that were pretty telling.

If you can cast your mind back to the last series, Jaime Lannister decided to finally ditch his sister/lover Cersei to head up north.

After a tense showdown during which Jaime realised she plotted to marry Euron Greyjoy behind his back, Jaime scrapped his Lannister colours and headed off to join everybody’s faves up north. The scene was particularly tense in the show, but Game of Thrones actually released the full finale script which was more explicit about Jaime’s departure: "He trots forward, never looking back, a lone horseman heading north on the Kingsroad."

Game of Thrones / HBO / Sky

While I’m personally 150 percent here for Jon Snow and Jaime Lannister to have their badass Avengers moment, fighting White Walkers back to back as a camera pans dramatically around them, Coster-Waldau has thrown a bit of a dampener on that. In his Huffington Post interview, he said: "I don’t think you can assume that he’s going to make it up there, but who knows. For sure, we see him head north. He might be eaten by dragons, you never know. Or he might just stumble, things happen."

Side bar: if Jaime trips over a rock or Drogon chews him up like a dog toy, I will hit the roof. I did not spend the last seven years being mega conflicted over the character to watch him die the goofiest death.

Game of Thrones / HBO / Sky

The actor then teased: "Or he might find the love of his life and suddenly he’s like, 'God, this is it. No more.'"

I’m personally all for the last theory — especially if it involves my true Queen of Westeros Brienne of Tarth.

Although Cersei last claimed that she was pregnant with Jaime’s child, their relationship has massively soured over the series; especially after their previous three children all died pretty grisly deaths.. Brienne and Jaime’s relationship on the other hand has always been full of sexual tension, and there’s so much potential there for a glimmer of light in the dark series.

Coster-Waldau played all his cards incredibly close to his chest when discussing the next season, however he did reveal to the Huffington Post that he does know how the HBO show ends. No matter how the epic show wraps up, people are always going to have something to say but Coster-Waldau’s words have me hopeful.

He said: "I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, 'I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.' To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising, and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, 'Oh! I didn’t see that coming.'"

Game of Thrones / HBO / Sky

After all that though, he tripped up slightly at the end when the interviewer congratulated him for making it to the finish line. Coster-Waldau said in response, “God, every time we got a new script I thought, 'OK, this is probably going to be the one.' But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end."

Let me just repeat that for you: "The Lannister kids made it to the end."

Does he mean the end end? Or just the end of the show, as in the final series? Did he just accidentally tell us that he and Cersei survive the show? I need some clarification here.

Given that Game of Thrones is on total spoiler lockdown, I doubt I’ll get an answer. Instead, we’ll just have to wait until next year when last season airs to find out if Jaime makes it.

In the meantime, I’m perfectly happy with my fantasy ending. You know, the one where Jaime and Brienne become badass married vigilantes, Jon Snow stops fooling around with his maybe aunt Daenerys Targaryen, and none of the direwolves ever died and instead live out a long, fluffy life.