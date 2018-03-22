Any young woman who's encountered a serious health issue can tell you how common it is to have doctors not take your symptoms seriously, thanks to medical bias and general lack of understanding about women's health. Unfortunately, there are a vast number of health conditions that commonly affect young women, whether because of sex-specific factors like having uterine tissue, global trends that make us a high-risk population, or other facts. And the less these issues are talked about, the fewer people will know about them — leading to delays in diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

This isn't to say that older women or younger men don't have serious health issues that disproportionately affect them, or even that they aren't affected by some of the health issues on this list. But there are certain common conditions that seriously affect women in their teens, twenties, and thirties that we don't know as much about — and that people in other demographics won't have to worry as much about. From mental health to autoimmune disorders, here are seven conditions that affect young women in distinct, unexpected, and seldom talked about ways. If you're past puberty, it's worth getting educated about how these illnesses work.

3 Lupus Lupus is an autoimmune disorder that's common in young adults, particularly girls; 90 percent of all people with Lupus are women who were diagnosed between 15 and 34, according to the S.L.E. SLupus Foundation. The illness affects up to 5 million people worldwide, but it's not known why young women are the most vulnerable group for it. It's been suggested that estrogen might have a role, and stress triggers like illness or psychological pressure can set off symptoms, but a lot more work needs to be done.

5 Myasthenia Gravis Myasthenia gravis typically affects muscles, particularly the muscles in the face; problems with chewing or swallowing and drooping eyelids are considered to be typical symptoms. This auto-immune condition is most commonly experienced by Caucasian women, and often develops in adolescence (in which case it's called juvenile myasthenia gravis). Science isn't entirely sure why that is as of now, but research is ongoing. However, the good news is that while the condition is serious, modern treatment is pretty excellent: medications can stimulate communication between nerves and muscle, and your thymus gland (which is often at the root of the trouble) can be treated.