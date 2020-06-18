Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana portrayal on the big screen is imminent as she'll soon be starring in Pablo Larraín’s new bio flick “Spencer.” The movie will focus on a singular weekend in the early 1990s during which the Princess reportedly decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was no longer tenable. During that time, Princess Diana was at the height of her worldwide fashion idol-ship, so it’s a sure bet that the looks will be on point throughout the film.

Though Stewart is decidedly more edgy on the daily than the late royal, there are many times that the pair inadvertently wore twinning outfits. While Stewart’s penchant may often be for vintage denim, leather jackets, and sleek black trousers, she’s long since been the face of Chanel, which has offered her a wide array of classic suiting inspiration to mix into her everyday style. And she's done just that, with everything from tweed miniskirts to longline black blazers in her arsenal. And, as such, Stewart is following in Princess Diana’s sartorial footsteps, proving just how relevant the late royal’s style remains.

Ahead, find every time that Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana twinned, proving that they are a style match made in heaven.

Strapless Black Dress Getty Images At the 2010 Met Gala, Stewart chose a strapless black mini dress with mesh skirting that gave a nod to Princess Diana’s little black off-the-shoulder mini dress from a 1994 Vanity Fair party.

Skirt Suiting Getty Images Stewart chose a bright white tweed mini skirt and blazer set from Chanel for an event with the fashion house in 2019. It was reminiscent of a pale blue skirt set that Princess Diana slipped into in 1997.

Well-Suited Getty Images Both ladies have been known to borrow from the boys when it comes to suiting, as Stewart chose a black blazer, white button-down shirt, and black mini skirt for a screening in 2012. Similarly, Diana donned a similar look in 1997.

Colorblocking Getty Images To make a statement that turns heads but isn’t over-the-top, both women have opted for cobalt and black color blocking; Stewart on The Tonight Show in 2011, and Diana in Venice in 1985.

Jeans & A Sweatshirt Getty Images The pair does casual wear like a pro, opting for the classic denim-and-sweatshirt look. Stewart slipped into the off-duty wares in 2019 in Spain, while Diana iconically slipped into her jeans and blazer in 1988.

Long Red Gown Getty Images For a va va voom moment, Stewart chose a long red gown with a down-to-there neckline for Cannes in 2012. Similarly, Diana wore an off-the-shoulder version in 1992 at the premiere of Just Like A Woman.