7 Little-Known Risks Of Using Coconut Oil

Coconut oil tastes good. It can make your skin feel really good too. But, like most things, it should be used in moderation. If you're not careful about when and how you use this "miracle" product, the risks of coconut oil can become apparent.

Just as much as coconut oil isn't a cure-all, it's also not something to be completely afraid of. However, the narrative surrounding coconut oil may have you glossing over some really important points. "Any time a food becomes trendy, the temptation is to fill our diets with it — in any and all forms," registered dietician and Mealshare pro, Katie Goldberg, MCN, tells Bustle. "Just like you wouldn't replace all your vegetables with kale, you shouldn't replace all of your fats with coconut oil." The same truth about moderation is important for skincare, too.

"Although coconut oil is a natural source of vitamins and fats which have numerous health benefits, too much of anything can be dangerous," Joseph B. Davis DO, FACOG, medical director at Cayman Fertility Center, tells Bustle. Moreover, certain medical conditions may make coconut oil a less-than-ideal option for your skincare and food needs.

While coconut oil is definitely worth keeping around, it's also worth taking stock of what is actually in the product, how it works, and whether it's right for you. Here are seven little-known risks of using coconut oil.

1 It Can Clog Your Pores Ashley Batz/Bustle Coconut oil is relatively comedogenic, meaning it can cause blackheads and clog the pores of your skin. For acne-prone people, and people with oily skin alike, coconut oil may not be the best choice. "Coconut oil commonly blocks pores slowly and imperceptibly, so I highly discourage acne-prone patients from using coconut oil," board-certified dermatologist and founder of Curology, Dr. David Lortscher, tells Bustle. "In my experience, many people will find that clogged pores and acne breakouts begin or are worsened when coconut oil is used on facial skin. Furthermore, I’m not aware of the ability of coconut oil to improve acne scars." Coconut oil may be antibacterial, which provides some benefits for acne, but long-term use can actually make your skin worse.

2 It Is Associated With High Cholesterol Ashley Batz/Bustle Coconut oil may be plant-based, tasty, and trendy. It also may be bad for your heart if you use it exclusively, or long-term. "Coconut oil is high in saturated fat," Rachel Fine, registered dietician and owner of To The Pointe Nutrition, tells Bustle. "Saturated fat has been shown to raise LDL ('bad') cholesterol. LDL cholesterol levels correlate with risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular events." Even the American Heart Association found that in randomized studies there wasn't a difference in LDL cholesterol rates between coconut oil and other oils high in saturated fat such as butter, beef fat, or palm oil. So even if it may seem like it would be safer to use in large amounts, it's something worth considering.

3 It Can Give You Diarrhea Andrey Popov/Shutterstock Coconut oil can make you sick. Even in healthy individuals, coconut oil can cause diarrhea and other gut problems when consumed daily. "The most common side effect in studies of healthy volunteers taking coconut oil is upset stomach and loose stool," Dr. Davis says. "This can be from a shift in the bacteria in the gut or due to the sugars in the oil pulling water into the gut." This may indicate that if you already have gut problems, you might want to take extra caution in using coconut oil in moderation.

4 It Can Give You A Bad Allergic Reaction Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Even if you haven't noticed an allergic reaction when eating coconut, it's possible that your skin will react negatively to using coconut oil. "While coconut is not a very common food allergy, it is actually a more common skin irritant," registered dietician and Mealshare pro, Chelsea Clarke, tells Bustle. "Because coconut oil is cropping up in many skincare products, people should be aware that a mild allergy to coconut can cause a rash. In the case of food allergies, ingestion of an allergen can cause mild or life-threatening reactions, from hives to anaphylaxis." It's important, then, to be careful using coconut as a skin product if you have adverse reactions when eating it, and vise-versa.

5 It Can Be Dangerous To Use As A Personal Lubricant Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Using coconut oil as lube is tempting for a lot of reasons, but can be dangerous if you aren't careful. While it's great that coconut oil is anti-bacterial, that also means it may have the potential to upset vaginal pH balance. According to Planned Parenthood, the research is inconclusive on whether coconut oil itself is a sexual health risk, but that additives and sugars can lead to yeast infections. Moreover, it's very important not to use oil-based lube if you're going to use a condom. This is perhaps the greatest danger of using coconut oil as a lubricant, becuase it can damage condoms and lead to breakage.

6 It May Include Chemicals Harmful To Pregnancy Andrew Zaeh for Bustle As noted by Planned Parenthood, coconut oil can include additives that are harmful to your health. Whether you're using refined or unrefined coconut oil can make a difference in whether or not there's a risk in using the product. Especially during pregnancy, extra virgin coconut oil is the best kind of coconut oil to use for both cooking and beauty needs. Other types of coconut oil may include harmful ingredients that those who are pregnant should not consume. Always check the label, even if you think you're buying something totally simple.