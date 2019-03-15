The dawn of spring often marks the beginning of a new phase in your annual life: spring cleaning. Whether you're making way for an entirely new wardrobe or are looking to freshen up your skincare routine, throwing out the old to make way for the new is always a good feeling. The selection of new beauty products out this week is the perfect way to kickstart your springtime throwaway.

In fact, it's almost as if some brands predicted this mindset. Elemis' new beauty edit (which is a partnership with fashion label Rixo) is giving you a complete skincare routine for just £65. Other products are designed to give you a new lease of life or, at the very least, to shave off precious minutes from your usual morning ritual.

There's Milk Makeup's cannabis-infused primer, Ole Henriksen's revitalising toner, and Yes To's brightening grapefruit mask. Noticed the huge variety of ingredients yet? Yes, the beauty world seems to finally be opening up previously unexplored avenues. You can opt for a fruity life, a new age CBD existence, or go down the tried-and-tested acid route.

From palettes and primers to fragrances and face masks, here are the brand new products to experiment with this week.