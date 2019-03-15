7 New Beauty Products Out This Week, Because It's Time For A Skincare Overhaul
The dawn of spring often marks the beginning of a new phase in your annual life: spring cleaning. Whether you're making way for an entirely new wardrobe or are looking to freshen up your skincare routine, throwing out the old to make way for the new is always a good feeling. The selection of new beauty products out this week is the perfect way to kickstart your springtime throwaway.
In fact, it's almost as if some brands predicted this mindset. Elemis' new beauty edit (which is a partnership with fashion label Rixo) is giving you a complete skincare routine for just £65. Other products are designed to give you a new lease of life or, at the very least, to shave off precious minutes from your usual morning ritual.
There's Milk Makeup's cannabis-infused primer, Ole Henriksen's revitalising toner, and Yes To's brightening grapefruit mask. Noticed the huge variety of ingredients yet? Yes, the beauty world seems to finally be opening up previously unexplored avenues. You can opt for a fruity life, a new age CBD existence, or go down the tried-and-tested acid route.
From palettes and primers to fragrances and face masks, here are the brand new products to experiment with this week.
1A Primer Like No Other
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
£27
Cult Beauty
Yearning for a primer that calms your skin while giving it the perfect base for makeup? With extracts from hemp-derived cannabis and blue agave, Milk Makeup's new primer boasts so many benefits. It has the ability to hydrate skin, will keep your makeup looking pristine all day, and contains redness-reducing antioxidants. Oh, and it's suitable for all skin types and colours.
2The Dark Mark Toner
Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner
£22
Boots
Ever since its return to the UK in February, Ole Henriksen has been on every beauty fan's lips. The brand's latest product is a sweet-scented toner. Containing a high concentration of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and witch hazel water, it can help reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines and smooth the texture of your skin. Apply it after your daily cleanser and don't forget that sunscreen should be worn when using any AHA formula.
3Upgrade Your Eyeshadow
Rodial Electric Chill Eyeshadow Palette
£45
Harvey Nichols
Everyone needs a new eyeshadow palette every now and then. Rodial has come out on top with this limited edition palette. Comprising five nude shades plus a zingy navy hue, the selection gives you the chance to create both casual day and popping night looks. All of the matte shades are highly pigmented, super easy to blend, and will last as long as you want them to.
4A Refreshing Mask
Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Peel Off Mask
£4
Beauty Bay
If your skin is looking a little dull, brighten it up with Yes To's grapefruit formula. The inclusion of the fruit (plus Vitamin C) is designed to revitalise tired complexions. The mask comes in a handy one-use sachet or a £12 tube. Once it dries, just peel it off.
5A Box Of Everything
Elemis x Rixo Beauty Edit
£65
Elemis
Famed skincare brand Elemis has partnered with gorgeous fashion brand Rixo for a heavily discounted skincare box. The collection — which is worth £121 — provides everything you need for a good skincare routine, including the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask, Superfood Day Cream, and Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads. A gentle cleansing cloth and Rixo heart-printed scrunchie top everything off.
6A Fresh Scent
Lark & Berry Alchemy No. 3 Fragrance
£75
Lark & Berry
Jewellery brand Lark & Berry has entered a new domain. It has just launched three debut fragrances. There's Midnight Garden: a sweet scent comprised of jasmine and patchouli. And White Dawn gives a crisper, more citrusy smell. My personal favourite is Alchemy No. 3: a luxe fragrance combining sandalwood and tuberose. No matter which one you pick, you're guaranteed to make a 100 percent natural and cruelty-free purchase.
7Prolong Your Tan
Utan CBD Tanning Water
£18
Utan
Utan has teamed up with YouTuber Jamie Genevieve for a tanning product that incorporates the beauty world's new favourite ingredient: CBD. Created for those who are fed up with their face tan fading, the tanning water can be sprayed on before or after makeup. It boasts anti-inflammatory properties and a beautiful lavender oil scent and is even suitable for the most sensitive of skin.
This bunch are too good to pass up.