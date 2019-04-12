Now that Easter is almost here, you may be getting in the mood for a beauty overhaul. If that's the case, this week's new makeup and skincare products will be right up your street. With experimental palettes, perfected formulas, and more collaborations than you can count, you are truly spoilt for choice.

The biggest news, however, is that the collection everyone has been waiting for is finally here. Urban Decay's Game of Thrones range will allow you to pick and choose which family you want to be on any given day. There's even the chance to emulate the icy White Walkers. So will you opt for the fearsome Cersei, brave Sansa, or the (potentially) rightful queen Daenerys?

If you're not a part of the GoT fandom, prepare to fall for Illamasqua's nude collection or Bobbi Brown's partnership with fashion designer Ulla Johnson. And plenty of products have been designed specifically for the summer. There's a long-lasting Tom Ford mascara, a haircare travel collection by label.m, and cocktail-infused soaps courtesy of Baylis & Harding.

Bonus beauty news of the week: Boots stores have just unveiled their brand new beauty departments, reports The Sun. Five makeup brands have been added to the extensive roster, including Too Faced, Skyn Iceland, and Korean sensation Tony Moly.

Here's all the other products to try out this week.