Bustle

7 New Skin, Make Up, & Fragrance Launches This Week, Including Fenty Beauty's Match Stix Shade Extensions

By Rebecca Fearn
Fenty Beauty

This week there are some amazing beauty finds, and I have been loving trialling some fun new bits that will no doubt earn their place in the beauty hall of fame in no time at all. There have been makeup newbies, hair additions, and reformulated skincare, on top of new launches from the likes of Fenty Beauty and Jo Malone London. Intrigued? Here is a selection of the best new beauty launches to try this week.

First up, in makeup, I am suuuuper excited to get my hands on the new Kat Von D Foundation, which launches on 2 September. While the brand's OG foundation formula is super popular, it can feel a little cakey on certain skin types, so their new lighter option will surely delight Kat's fans. Also this week is a shade extension from Fenty Beauty, on one of their bestselling OG products; trust me, you won't want to miss this one.

For skincare, Origins has reformulated one of its bestselling moisturiser ranges to make it even better, and I guarantee your skin will notice the difference. Also out is a new exfoliator from Goop that really doesn't mess around; this stuff is for serious beauty devotees.

For body and fragrance, there's an incredible body moisturiser from beauty subscription service Beauty Pie, along with a sure-to-be future icon from Jo Malone London, that plays with florals as well as grains. And last but not least, Colour Wow has upgraded their Dream Cocktail hair treatments to make them even easier to use.

Keep reading to find out more about this week's seven new beauty products.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
£21
|
Harvey Nichols
If you're a fan of Fenty Beauty's incredible shimmering highlighter sticks, you're in luck: the brand has just released five new shades, and they're mega. There's a bright pink (pictured here), along with several bronzey-reds, and a hot orangey red. There's a shade in here to suit any skin tone, and they are just the total dream.
Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Lightweight Foundation
£28
|
Debenhams
Kat Von D's Lock It Liquid Foundation is a beauty bestseller, but some may find it a little heavy due to the full coverage. The good news is that the brand is releasing a lighter alternative on 2 September. The liquid to powder formulation still provides a medium coverage, but it weighs a little less on skin. It comes in 40 shades, and is ideal for normal to oily skin.
Origins Energy Boosting Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser
£25
|
Origins
Origins' bestselling GinZing range has had an upgrade. As well as containing hefty doses of antioxidant ginzing, the creams now also feature coffee to energise and refresh skin. My favourite formula is the gel moisturiser, which is oil free and has an amazing lightweight texture, perfect for oily skin.
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Creme
£12.19
|
Beauty Pie
A super rich yet lightweight cream, this contains micro-droplets of oil in water to effectively hydrate the body. It's infused with Hibiscus Flower, Meadowfoam Oils, Liquid Shea Butter and Essential Oils of Orange, Tangerine, Geranium and Tonka Bean, so you know it smells good, too.
Goop Glow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
£112
|
Goop
Goop's exfoliating products are not for the faint hearted, and their latest offering is just as hardcore. If it's top notch exfoliation you're after, this formula has the effects of popular in-office microdermabrasion treatments. It contains microexfoliating minerals such as quartz, plus glycolic acid for the most potent effects.
Jo Malone London Poppy & Barley Cologne
£98
|
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone's latest scent is one of the most awaited of the year. It features rose and violet, and is also infused with bran and cotton-soft barley, for a truly unique fragrance. It's the perfect summer-autumn option if you're looking for something to see in the new season.
Colour Wow Dream Cocktail Coconut Infused
£22
|
Colour Wow
This rich treatment, which now comes with a handy pump, results in noticeably smoother, shinier hair. Simply apply it to towel dried hair, and then activate it with the heat from your hairdryer. There's no need to wash it out.