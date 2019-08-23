This week there are some amazing beauty finds, and I have been loving trialling some fun new bits that will no doubt earn their place in the beauty hall of fame in no time at all. There have been makeup newbies, hair additions, and reformulated skincare, on top of new launches from the likes of Fenty Beauty and Jo Malone London. Intrigued? Here is a selection of the best new beauty launches to try this week.

First up, in makeup, I am suuuuper excited to get my hands on the new Kat Von D Foundation, which launches on 2 September. While the brand's OG foundation formula is super popular, it can feel a little cakey on certain skin types, so their new lighter option will surely delight Kat's fans. Also this week is a shade extension from Fenty Beauty, on one of their bestselling OG products; trust me, you won't want to miss this one.

For skincare, Origins has reformulated one of its bestselling moisturiser ranges to make it even better, and I guarantee your skin will notice the difference. Also out is a new exfoliator from Goop that really doesn't mess around; this stuff is for serious beauty devotees.

For body and fragrance, there's an incredible body moisturiser from beauty subscription service Beauty Pie, along with a sure-to-be future icon from Jo Malone London, that plays with florals as well as grains. And last but not least, Colour Wow has upgraded their Dream Cocktail hair treatments to make them even easier to use.

Keep reading to find out more about this week's seven new beauty products.