Washing our hands regularly and effectively has never been more important. It was one of the very first things the Government told us we must be doing in the battle against coronavirus, and to this day, it remains crucial to ward off spreading the virus. But washing your hands more regularly than normal and slathering on hand sanitisers that are high in alcohol content can have an impact on the state of our hands. If you need some real TLC, I've got just the thing for you: overnight hand creams to soothe your dry, chapped skin as you sleep.

We know that replenishing the hydration and moisture levels of our hands is particularly important at the moment, and “nighttime is a really good time to give your skin a rest," explains Dr. Justin Ko, chief of medical dermatology at Stanford Health Care via Time Magazine.

"Put on a really thick cream and if you can, put on a pair of cotton gloves,” he suggests. “If you can tolerate that for a few hours before bed, or even overnight, that utilises all that downtime to hydrate the skin to get it back into gear.”

With that in mind, here are the best seven formulas to use while you snooze...

