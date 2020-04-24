Bustle

7 Overnight Hand Creams To Soothe Your Dry, Chapped Skin As You Sleep

By Rebecca Fearn
Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock

Washing our hands regularly and effectively has never been more important. It was one of the very first things the Government told us we must be doing in the battle against coronavirus, and to this day, it remains crucial to ward off spreading the virus. But washing your hands more regularly than normal and slathering on hand sanitisers that are high in alcohol content can have an impact on the state of our hands. If you need some real TLC, I've got just the thing for you: overnight hand creams to soothe your dry, chapped skin as you sleep.

We know that replenishing the hydration and moisture levels of our hands is particularly important at the moment, and “nighttime is a really good time to give your skin a rest," explains Dr. Justin Ko, chief of medical dermatology at Stanford Health Care via Time Magazine.

"Put on a really thick cream and if you can, put on a pair of cotton gloves,” he suggests. “If you can tolerate that for a few hours before bed, or even overnight, that utilises all that downtime to hydrate the skin to get it back into gear.”

With that in mind, here are the best seven formulas to use while you snooze...

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Perfect Night's Sleep Hand Balm
£9
|
Neom
Not only will the ingredients in this balm (including shea butter and cocoa butter) soften your hands delightfully, the essential oils (lavender and chamomile) will help you drift off to sleep with ease.
Dove Beauty Sleep Overnight Manicure Hand Cream
£3.66
|
Boots
Infused with a calming lavender fragrance, this cream is designed to boost the skin renewal process which naturally happens while you sleep with what they call "Active Cell Moisturisers".
The Ritual of Dao Night Hand Balm
£8.91
|
Rituals
Containing Glycerin and Yi Yi Ren, used in traditional Chinese medicine, this balm offers a truly spa-like experience for under a tenner.
Ragdale Hall Spa Time To Sleep Hand Cream
£5
|
Marks & Spencer
This cream has all the ingredients necessary to have a truly relaxing experience: lavender essential oil, bois de rose, clary sage and fresh geranium. They also mean the smell is unreal.
Weleda Skin Food
£7.95
|
Holland & Barrett
Though not strictly a hand cream, this is a must for anyone experiencing extra dry mitts. It's super rich, natural formula works amazingly when slathered on before bedtime.
Sarah Chapman Overnight Hand And Nail Treatment
£39
|
John Lewis
If you want to get real boujee and splash some cash, this is the overnight treatment for you. Containing conditioning oils, it targets dehydration, and has a lightweight, non-sticky texture.
Overnight Hand Cream
£14
|
Conscious House
A dreamy pot of rich cream, this natural formula features avocados and rosehip oil, and has a sleep-enticing scent, too. It's also handmade so buying one is a nice way to support small business.