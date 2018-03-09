Between all the baby dragons, psychic trees, and magic snow zombie adventures, it's easy to lose track of all the prophecies at work in A Song of Ice and Fire. And I'll be real with you here: don't worry about tracking every last prophecy or weird dream in the books. If you try to do that, we'll be here all day. Plus, a lot of the prophetic dreams about the coming war or about good ol' Ned Stark kicking the bucket have already come true. But stick around, and I'll remind you of the prophecies that you should be keeping an eye on, because they just might pop up in the plot again in a major way.

To start with, let's remember that Maester George R.R. Martin doesn't like to give us any direct predictions. Almost all of the prophecies that have come true so far have been metaphorical in some way or another. Some of the prophecies are left intentionally vague, too. Fans have even been able to cobble together a very convincing theory that Sir Pounce the kitten is the Prince Who was Promised, using Martin's Azor Ahai prophecy as stated in the books (spoiler alert: he's probably not).

So here are the key prophecies to watch out for in A Song of Ice and Fire, and what they might mean: