7 Royal Wedding Halloween 2018 Group Costumes That Will Make You Feel Like You Were Actually There
When it comes to picking a Halloween costume, one of the most fun things to do is pick a culturally relevant costume idea. And, when it comes to 2018, there's no costume more culturally relevant than one inspired by the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which took place in May 2018 in Windsor, UK. It was truly the biggest event of the year — if not of the past few years — and everyone paid attention to it at least a little bit. Of course, there will be lots of people dressed up as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this year — so, to avoid being lost in the crowd, you can make your royal wedding-inspired costume a little more unique by making it a group costume with a bunch of your friends. If you want to get really creative, there are some great group royal wedding costume ideas to try out this Halloween.
The below group costume ideas will work for any group of friends, whether you have two other people, four other people, or even more than that. One big bonus is that most of these costumes use clothing that you can wear again, or that you already own — you don't have to buy Halloween costumes that you'll spend a lot on and then never wear again. Another bonus: they are all super Instagrammable.
Check out the below royal wedding costume ideas, then find a few friends who want to go in on it with you, and you guys can pick the perfect option. You can even combine a few of these for a really large group!
1Prince Harry And Meghan Markle During Their Reception
High Neck Extreme Split Front Maxi Dress, $22, Boohoo
Mens Black Suit Costume, $39.99, Amazon
If you're in a relationship and want to do a theme costume, try Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reception look! It's also simple to put together: For Meghan, you just need a white dress with a high neckline, and for Prince Harry, you need a simple black suit. Easy!
2The Bridesmaids
Sheer Factor White Mesh Skater Dress, $61, Lulus
Flower Hair Wreath, $37, Etsy
If you have a group of girlfriends you want to dress up with, why not go as the adorable little bridesmaids of the wedding? You can each wear white skater dresses and flower crowns, and... yeah, that's basically it. It's simple and it's a cute idea.
3The Wedding Party
Sheer Factor White Mesh Skater Dress, $61, Lulus
Mens Black Suit Costume, $39.99, Amazon
Flower Hair Wreath, $37, Etsy
If you have a big group of guys and girls, try going as the whole wedding party. At the royal wedding, there were six bridesmaids and four groomsmen — plus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, obviously. The groomsmen can wear black suits, and the bridesmaids can do white dresses and flower crowns. And if you really want to get the point across, have two people go as Harry and Meghan.
4Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice
Photogenic Short Sleeve Light Blue Dress, $31, Lulus
Sky Blue Percher Hat, $128, Etsy
ASOS Design Ruffle Maxi Dress with Balloon Sleeves, $103, ASOS
Vintage Women's Hat, $60, Etsy
Want a cute BFF costume? Go as sisters Princess Eugenie (bonus: she's getting married soon, so that makes this pick extra trendy) and Princess Beatrice. It's hard to find exact replicas of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's dresses, but you can make due with what's out there and a good hat.
5The Spencer Family
I Mist You Navy Blue Dress, $62, Lulu's
M&S Collection Gold Button Jacket, $105, Mark and Spencer
ASOS Design Petite Pleated Maxi Dress, $67, ASOS
Forest Lily Floral Print Wrap Dress, $175, Nordstrom
Dantiya Women's Solid Color Panama Flat Fedora Hat, $17.99, Amazon
Saferin Fascinator, $13.79, Amazon
Black Crystal Hair Piece, $19, Etsy
The Spencer family (aka, the late Princess Diana's family) attracted a lot of attention at the royal wedding, so this is a great costume choice for a foursome. You've got Eliza, Louis, Victoria, and Kitty — a totally glam, royal family. Don't forget, the hair accessories are what really make this work. Again, these dresses are hard to mimic exactly, so it's really the thought that counts!
6The Queen
Evan Picone Women's Work Smart Skirt Suit, $59.95, Jet.com
Vintage Calvin Klein Fedora, $23.50, Etsy
Purple Ostrich Feathers, $12.99, Amazon
Women's Formal White Gloves, $5.99, Amazon
No royal wedding group costume would be complete without the Queen of England herself! Find a lime green outfit and get down with your bad self.
7The Parents
Marycraft's Women's Midi Dress, $19.90 - $33.90, Amazon
Men's Slim Fit Suit, $48.99 - $74.89, Amazon
Far Wanderings Shift Dress, $44, Lulu's
Rhode Island Novelty Feather Hat, $6.88, Amazon
Okay, how cute is this idea? Get two friends, and dress as Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, and Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland. Prince Charles can wear a gray suit, and for the dresses, there are casual options!