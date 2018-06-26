7 Signs You Need A Type B Partner

Would you describe yourself as Type A? Do feel like you attract people you end up clashing with because you're always fighting for control in the relationship? As attractive as it is to date someone who's just like you, if you've been fairly unlucky in love up to this point, you may need to take a different approach. Because according to experts, your perfect match may be a Type B partner.

Someone who is a Type B personality is usually laid back and relaxed, psychotherapist and relationship expert Emily Mendez, M.S. EdS, tells Bustle. These folks tend to take things easy, they don’t usually stress about minor things, and in general, Type B personalities tend to be introverts. "If you want a partner who is patient and understanding, then a person with a type B personality would be a great partner for you," Mendez says.

Despite the fact that Type B partners tend to be introverted, relationship coach Jenna Ponaman, CPC, ELI-MP tells Bustle, they are proud to "walk the talk." They enjoy the comforts of being on their own and they don't require a ton of attention. They would rather take in their surroundings and just enjoy living in the moment rather than worry about a million different things.

"Type B partners can be very selfless and caring," Ponaman says. "They will do things for their partner out of the goodness of their heart and not for the attention or gratification." If you're someone who's not into grand getures of love, a Type B partner may be your perfect match. They're all about the simple things that build closeness.

So if you think you may need a Type B partner, experts say these are the signs to look out for.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle It’s no secret that opposites attract, which is why Type A and Type B personalities often work so well together. As Caleb Backe, Health and Wellness Expert for Maple Holistics, tells Bustle, "These contradictory dispositions actually complement each other in beautiful ways, and ultimately enable partners to effectively address their shortcomings." That's why he says people with typical Type A personalities can really do well with a Type B. "People with Type A personalities often struggle to resolve conflict and manage their stress so dating a Type B can help them find the middle ground," Backe says.

Ashley Batz/Bustle If you're someone who likes receiving external validation, Backe says, you could benefit tremendously from spending time with a Type B partner. "Instead of looking for concrete examples to prove their self-worth, Type B personalities can help you convey the importance of introspection and self-love," he says.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A good balance of two opposite personality types can help make a relationship successful. "If you are more high strung or anxious and have a tendency to put too much on your plate, someone who is Type B can be there to remind you to keep things in perspective," Nicole Issa, Psy.D., licensed psychologist and founder of the Center for Dynamic and Behavioral Therapy, tells Bustle. They can help you relax and prioritize self-care. According to Issa, the best part is, dating someone whose views and approach are different than yours can help you become more empathetic.

Ashley Batz/Bustle If you're someone who enjoys having your "me time," a Type B partner may be the one for you. "Type B partners are great for anyone who needs a lot of space," Mendez says. "They don’t mind giving their partners space and will not usually be upset if you need time to yourself."

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you're someone who likes to plan dates and take charge, speaker and coach Karla Brandau, tells Bustle, a Type B partner is for you. "These personalities tend to be OK with the Type A taking charge," Brandau says. "They tend to want harmonious relationships and will give up some autonomy to achieve that." This doesn't necessarily mean they'll want you to plan every single thing you do together, but they're OK with doing what you want to do because they like seeing you happy.

Ashley Batz/Bustle It's pretty clear by now that a Type B partner can really help balance your life out if you're someone who gets easily overwhelmed. They're also great if you've somehow lost sight of other important things that really make life worth living. "Type B partners are very good if you’re looking for someone to ground you," Ponaman says. "Perhaps you lead a very busy life and struggle with work-life balance. Type B partners are an excellent support system to help you gain clarity on finding that balance."