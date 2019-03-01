Another week; another round of new skincare, makeup, hair and fragrance products. It's officially March, which means one thing: time to start planning for summer, right? With the glorious weather we've had this week, I've been eyeing up a bunch of new products that I can take away with me on my summer holiday, or that I can use to prepare my skin, hair, and body.

Makeup-wise, it's all gone pretty bright and bold this week. The dreamiest eyeshadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills is just about to drop, and it contains 14 all-new jewel toned shades that are guaranteed to make you want to book a trip to somewhere fun and sunny. Pair your dramatic eye look with one of Huda Beauty's new matte lipsticks, which are pared down and neutral. Or, if you really want to go all out, why not double up on the brights and try one of the new Lime Crime Neon Wet Cherry Lip Gloss shades, which come in a hot pink, bold orange, piercing red, and shocking yellow. Warning: these may require sunglasses.

For skin, Instagrammable brand Lixirskin have created a super clever serum that will answer all of your skincare needs. It's unlike anything I've seen before or that's on the market today. Body-wise, Ouai's new shine spray is suitable for all over use as well as on hair, which will make you feel summer ready in no time. Pair this with a perfume from new Irish brand STORIES By Eliza Grace, which I guarantee you will fall in love with instantly. Keep scrolling to find out more about this week's top new beauty launches and prepare to get a potent case of the green eyed monster.

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick £22 Cult Beauty Fresh from her latest bullet lipstick release (remember the really glittery ones just before Christmas?!), Huda Kattan is now adding eight new neutral matte shades to her collection. Suitable for different skin tones, this range speaks to everybody and is packaged in a sleek matte tube. They'll be dropping very soon, and you can join the waitlist now on Cult Beauty. Buy Now

STORIES By Eliza Grace No.2 Fragrance £80 STORIES By Eliza Grace From brand new Irish fragrance brand STORIES By Eliza Grace, this perfume is the perfect woody, mysterious mix of Bergamot, Bulgarian rose, ginger, cardamom, green tea, honey, and tobacco. It's available to buy in two sizes, and it's worth checking out the brand's other covetable fragrances while on their site. Buy Now

Ouai Hair & Body Shine Mist £25 Ouai Buying a bunch of products for hair and body can be a faff, which is why dual, 2-in-1 formulas such as Ouai's shine spray are so covetable. Suitable for use on your limbs before a party, as well as your hair for adding a noticeable gloss, this is a versatile spray that'll save you all the £££ long term. Buy Now

Lime Crime Neon Wet Cherry Lip Gloss £17 Look Fantastic Out on March 11, these four new additions to Lime Crime's Wet Cherry Lip Gloss range are super bright, super fun, and super vibrant. Glossy yet never sticky, these formulas are great even for those who don't often use high shine lip products. The bright orangey/red shade is on top of my wish list already.

Lixirskin Good Skin Day Shaker £36 Lixirskin A truly unique product, this serum works to simultaneously depuff the eye area while plumping the rest of the skin. Hyaluronans work to keeps cells tightly together, and encourage drainage, helping to depuff around tired eyes, while Perfluorocarbons help the skin to take in oxygen and reduce the contraction of innervated muscles cells, filling in fine lines and wrinkles. Clever, huh?

Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Palette £46 Selfridges There's nothing quite like a palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills, and their upcoming spring/summer launch (out March 7) certainly does not disappoint. Perfect for those who like a bright or glittery eye, I predict this is going to be the holiday palette of the season.