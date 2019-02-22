I am always super excited to check in on a weekly basis and see what brands have come up with next, but this week I'm particularly pumped as there is so much going on, particularly in the world of makeup. Keep reading to hear about the excellent new makeup, hair, and skin products out this week.

There is so much going on in makeup this week, it's kind of hard to keep up. I'm loving the Lanolips new rose gold version of their bestselling 101 ointment, because of its versatile nature and millennial feel (very predictable of me). Also out is a new 12-shade-strong palette by Charlotte Tilbury that will literally have you sorted for any occasion or mood. Chantecaille's limited-edition Lip Cristals have also launched, which look beautiful and have an environmentally friendly spin, making them even more irresistible.

But the star of the show in makeup has to be Anastasia Beverly Hills' new eyebrow product. The brand, which is best known for starting out in brows, has really outdone itself with its gel mascara version of the original Brow Dip Pomade.

Also out this week is a hardworking eye cream, a super techy hairspray, and a relaxing roller bursting with calming and soothing essential oils.

Scroll down to read more about the best new beauty this week.

Lanolips Rose Gold 101 Ointment £13 Cult Beauty What could be better than a Lanolips lip balm, I hear you ask? Well, a rose gold, super millennial Lanolips lip balm, it turns out. This tinted version of the classic lanolin icon is ideal for nourishing dry lips and adding a touch of colour to the face. Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Palette £55 Charlotte Tilbury Looking for a new does-it-all palette? I think I've found it for you. Charlotte Tilbury's upcoming The Icon Palette (launching Feb. 28 on her website) is perfect for all occasions thanks to its extensive 12 shadows and their dynamic shade range. Buy Now

Slip Relax Roller £30 LookFantastic The perfect companion to Slip's beautiful silk pillowcases, hair accessories, and eye masks, this roller ball features an irresistible blend of Lavender, Bergamot, and Vetiver Oils to calm and soothe senses. Take this with you in your bag wherever you go; it's great for travelling.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Body Builder £23 Living Proof This is not your average hairspray. With a patented nozzle that allows you to adjust the amount of buildable body the spray provides, this is a pretty savvy new piece of beauty tech. Buy Now

NUXE Nuxuriance Gold Nutri Replenishing Eye Cream £41.50 Feel Unique Nuxe's new range is targeted towards mature skin due to its anti-ageing properties. However, you're never too young to start using an eye cream that decreases puffiness and helps dark circles, IMO. Buy Now

Chantecaille Lip Cristal £50 Net A Porter This may sound like a lot of money to spend on a lipstick, but consider this: for every one of these limited-edition products sold, Chantecaille will plant a tree in Kenya. So, essentially, you're not just paying for the beautiful bold shimmery shade, you're also doing some good for the planet. The Lip Cristal comes in three shades, but this bright pinky red (Tourmaline) is my fave. Buy Now