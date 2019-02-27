7 Surprising Habits That Lead To Divorce, According To Science

If you want your marriage to last, it's important to pay attention to the habits you've developed in your relationship. Sometimes it isn't always the major things like cheating that cause a relationship to end. According to research, small everyday habits also have a way of contributing to divorce.

"It's easy for the small habits to start leading a relationship off track," Allison Zamani, associate marriage and family therapist, tells Bustle. "A relationship requires that both parties feel connected to one another. Connection is really powerful if you can maintain it but also requires a lot of effort."

According to Zamani, many couples end up going to therapy not because of any one specific conflict. They go to therapy because they don't feel connected to each other anymore. "This all starts with something small," she says. For instance, it might start with one person being stressed about work. Instead of going to their partner for support, they pull away and choose to work it out alone. This, of course, can leave their partner feeling confused and disconnected.

The key here is to create good habits that increase connection and eliminate any bad habits that create distance. So here are some surprising habits that can lead to divorce, according to studies.

1 Being Overly Affectionate During The Newlywed Phase Of Your Marriage Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that couples who were overly affectionate in the first few years of marriage were more likely to divorce after seven years. According to researchers, the passion you feel in the beginning isn't very sustainable. Once the honeymoon phase ends and reality sets in, some people realize they aren't very compatible with the person they married. Because of that, some couples tend to see a decrease in affection an an increase in ambivalence. It's important to note, however, that this doesn't necessarily apply to all couples who are affectionate. Research suggests this only applies to couples who decided to get married because of intense chemistry. If you've built a solid foundation for a healthy relationship, being affectionate in the early days shouldn't be a problem.

2 Avoiding Confrontation Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A 2018 study published by the American Psychological Association found that a habit of withdrawing or shutting down when being confronted by your partner can negatively affect your relationship. Although some do it to avoid confrontation, this habit can make your partner feel like their needs are being ignored. According to researchers, a "demand-withdrawal" dynamic tends to hurt higher income couples more because they have access to resources that can help fix marital problems. When you have the resources to work it out, but one partner isn't interested, it can cause tension in the relationship.

3 Letting Debt Pile Up Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Money can be a huge problem for couples, especially if they're not on the same page. In fact, according to research by the Federal Reserve Board, couples who have a greater difference in credit scores are more likely to separate within five years. People with the highest credit scores were more likely to have long-lasting committed relationships. Most recently, a survey conducted by Student Loan Hero found that one in eight couples blame student loans for ruining their relationship.

4 Arguing Over Chores Ashley Batz/Bustle A 2018 study from the Harvard Business School found that 25 percent of couples listed "disagreements about housework" as their reason for getting divorced. Couples who had the luxury of outsourcing basic household tasks were happier in their relationship overall. When you're tired from a long day of work, the last thing you want to do is wash the dishes. Unfortunately, these small tasks need to be done. If your partner isn't doing their fair share, it can cause arguments. If this happens constantly, it can lead to greater dissatisfaction with your relationship.

5 Playing "Fortnite" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A study by U.K.-based service, Divorce Online, recently found that in 2018, at least 200 divorce petitions cited the video game, Fortnite: Battle Royale, as the reason for wanting a divorce. Although it may seem odd, the reasoning behind it makes a lot of sense. Statistics have found that addiction and divorce tend to go hand-in-hand. According to the site, it's the addiction to the game that causes problems within the relationship. In fact, a 2014 Pew Research report found that one in five people say that technology use has negatively affected their relationship. A quarter of people say their partners get distracted by their smartphones when they're supposed to be having couples time.

6 Venting About Your Relationship Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A study published in the Journal of Family Psychology by John Gottman and colleagues found that what you say about your relationship can predict whether or not you get divorced. Participants were asked to give an oral history on their relationship to researchers. Those who spoke about their relationship in negative ways or indicated any signs of disappointment were more likely to separate.