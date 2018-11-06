7 Things A Truly Loyal Partner Does During A Rough Patch In Your Relationship

Going through a rough patch in your relationship is inevitable. At some point, you or partner may be going through something, you may become distant from each other, or your relationship may reach the point of being so comfortable that it's almost boring. Unfortunately, not all couples can overcome it successfully. If your relationship is going to survive a rough patch, experts say loyalty is an essential trait to have.

"The best way to look at a relationship is as though it's a rubber band — sometimes it's taut, and sometimes it's loose," Kac Young, PhD, relationship expert and counselor, tells Bustle. "Just because it's one or the other at any given time, it doesn't mean that it's wrong, bad or broken. It's simply going through a phase just like every natural person, place or thing on earth."

Relationships work the same way. They go through their fair share of good times and bad. But regardless of the rough times, a truly loyal partner, or one who's in it for the long haul, will see a rough patch in your relationship as a "normal, natural and seasonal passage of growth," Young says.

So how do you know if that's the kind of partner you're with? Here are some things only a truly loyal partner will do during a rough patch in your relationship, according to experts.

1 They Will Encourage You To Be Honest About Your Feelings Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Rough patches in the relationship can have you and your partner walking on eggshells around each other. As Natalie Moore, licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert, tells Bustle, people will often sugarcoat certain truths in order to prevent the tension from escalating. "But this typically unconscious strategy is short-sighted," she says. "Dishonestly will, in reality, only make the problem worse because it erodes trust." Instead, a loyal partner will keep the "long game" in mind. They will see the benefit of staying truthful, even when it’s uncomfortable in the moment.

2 They Put Aside Their Feelings And Opinions To Listen To You Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When you're in the middle of a big fight with your partner, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that you're on the same team. If you're not careful, you may end up saying things you don't mean. But a truly loyal partner will know when it's time to talk and when it's time to listen. "They will put aside their own feelings and issues and really listen to their partner," intimacy expert Isabella Frappier, tells Bustle. They won't get defensive, interrupt, or start talking about how they're right and you're wrong. "They will listen so they can learn more about their partner, grow emotionally, and strengthen the intimacy in the relationship," she says.

3 They Work With You To Approach Rough Patches As A Team Ashley Batz/Bustle When someone isn't loyal, they'll turn into a completely different person when things get tough. They may become selfish and will start doing things that are only beneficial to them. But when you're with someone who's loyal, they'll stay consistent, communicative, and will always hope for the best. As Rachel Perlstein, LCSW, relationship coach and co-founder of A Good First Date, tells Bustle, "They'll approach rough patches as a team with a 'we' outlook, as opposed to taking a protective stance and thinking about issues as a 'me or you' or 'me versus you' situation."

4 They Always Remain Kind Ashley Batz/Bustle When your partner is loyal to you, they will never paint you out to be the bad guy. They won't give you the cold shoulder or think of ways to get revenge. Instead, Young says, they will do their best to remain kind. "They'll remember why you fell in love with them in the first place, give you the benefit of the doubt always, and will initiate a healing conversation by using words of love and endearment," she says. If you and your partner can work on that together, the rough patch will be over.

5 They Won't Lose Sight Of The Bigger Picture Ashley Batz/Bustle "When you’re in the middle of a huge fight it can be challenging to see the big picture and act accordingly," Moore says. But a mature partner who's in it for the long haul knows that a rough patch doesn't automatically mean a breakup. "They know that discord is part of a normal relationship and will be able to take steps to move forward towards peace-making," she says.

6 If They Need Space, They Will Let You Know In A Way That Eases Your Mind Ashley Batz/Bustle Everyone needs space once in a while, especially when there's trouble in the relationship. If your partner is loyal, they will let you know that they need space in a way that doesn't make you worry. "Instead of walking away without any follow-up, they will inform you of their need for space, work with you to work your problems out, and reconnect with you in a place that makes you feel validated and supported," author and therapist, Connie Omari, LPC, tells Bustle.