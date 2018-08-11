If you're feeling emotionally exhausted heading into today's partial solar eclipse, you officially have permission from the universe to give yourself a break and take an existential nap. Things all zodiac signs should avoid doing during the August 2018 partial solar eclipse includes engaging in pretty much anything productive. The #81118 partial solar eclipse, and accompanying super new moon, is basically a cosmic stop sign. The universe is asking you to pause and stand still, which offers you a welcome respite from the karmic chaos of the past few months.

Solar eclipses are ideal for reflection, releasing things that no longer serve you, and for setting intentions. They are not a time for action. No matter how tempted you are to begin something new today, don't. Any new project, relationship, or job started during a solar eclipse and new moon is likely to unravel fairly quickly. Especially because Mercury is still retrograde. Enjoy the gift of stillness, and embrace doing nothing.

"Do not, on the day of an eclipse or the few days surrounding it, start an important new project, sign a contract, make a deal, or any other material activity if you have another option," Vedic Astrologer Tara Divina wrote on her blog. "Am I saying that nothing that begins on an eclipse can go well? No, like I always say, nothing in astrology applies to absolutely everyone all of the time. But the odds are not in your favor." What else should you avoid? Here's everything not to do during the Aug. 11, 2018 partial solar eclipse in Leo.

1 Issue Ultimatums Giphy With six retrograde planets, a retrograde asteroid, four stars, and the 11:11 gateway influencing this Aug. 11 partial solar eclipse in fiery Leo, everyone is going to be extra emotional. Because of this, when a disagreement arises, you could be inspired to adopt a my-way-or-the-highway attitude. During the season six finale of Gilmore Girls when Lorelai basically tells Luke marry me tonight or marry me never, it's pretty likely it was under a new moon and partial solar eclipse. No one likes ultimatums, and they rarely work out the way you want. If you're not careful, an emotional outburst followed by an ultimatum could derail your life, which is why it's important to talk things through instead of throwing down an all-or-nothing mandate.

2 Over Schedule Yourself Giphy If you're someone who never cancels plans, today is the day to embrace your inner flake and cancel your entire day. Pretend you live in Los Angeles where everyone cancels plans on the regular, and it's just an acceptable part of life. Sticking to an over-packed schedule during the August 2018 partial solar eclipse is going to be an exercise in frustration, so it's best to just spend the day chilling out at home.

3 Believe Everything You're Feeling Is True Giphy When I feel like I'm totally spinning out, I often think of something a close friend and meditation teacher once said to me. "While what you're feeling is real, that doesn't mean it's true." With so many planets, stars, and karmic influences swirling around this partial solar eclipse, you're definitely going to get a lot of mixed messages. Don't buy into everything you see, feel, and hear. This solar eclipse in Leo is a tricky mistress, and you'll be better served by waiting until the eclipse is over before trying to determine what's true and what's just someone else having a dramatic emotional outburst.

4 Make Big Decisions Giphy The August 2018 partial solar eclipse in Leo is going to lower your impulse control, kind of like being drunk without any alcohol. This is why it's important to avoid making any big decisions or permanent commitments today. Remember that time on Friends when Ross and Rachel got drunk in Las Vegas and got married? These are the kind of missteps that can result from poor impulse control during the partial solar eclipse. Don't get a tattoo, sign a contract, buy a new car, get a drastic haircut, or get engaged. If you still want to do any of these things after the eclipse is over, go for it. Waiting a day or two could save you from sporting some misspelled body art on your forearm for the rest of your life.

5 Gossip Giphy If you don't think you can avoid catching a case of diarrhea of the mouth during the #81118 partial solar eclipse, it might be best not to talk to anyone at all. Engaging in gossip today will most definitely come back to bite you. Your best bet is to avoid saying anything during the partial solar eclipse that you wouldn't put on a billboard.

6 Take Things Personally Giphy If you're feeling extra bajiggity during today's partial solar eclipse, it's important to remember that everyone else is feeling the same way. If someone snaps at you, it likely has nothing to do with you. Everyone is doing their best to keep their emotions in check and control their impulses the same as you. When you feel the urge to bite back after a perceived slight, take a deep breath and walk away because a small argument during the partial solar eclipse can quickly escalate into a full blown fight that no one is going to win.