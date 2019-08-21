On August 30, we'll be treated to a rare astronomical event — a second new moon in a single calendar month. Astrologically speaking, this new moon is significant, as it's meant to give a chance to turn our attention inward and balance ourselves before moving into September. The things we should and shouldn't do during the August 2019 new moon are not necessarily intuitive, as a double new moon is not something we're accustomed to, so you'll want to read on ensure you have a full understanding of what the event means for you and your personal and professional life.

Sure we might have a few more weeks of summer on the calendar, but with September comes school, a faster pace at the office, and a shift of energy all around. So this chance to recenter and turn over a fresh page before moving into the new month is clutch. To ensure that we get our new moon rituals squared away, Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas about how to approach and embrace this rare event. According to Thomas, "the gorgeous new moon in Virgo will be spilling blessings on over into the beginning of the mew month," so we definitely have a lot to look forward to in the lunar and calendar month ahead. "This new moon is majestic for many reasons, particularly because nearly half of the solar system has aligned their power behind it. Mars, ruling passion and drive, Venus, ruling money and love, and Mercury, ruling communication and the mind, all dance alongside the sun and the moon," Thomas tells Bustle of just how perfectly mapped out the universe currently is for the actualization of our most important intentions.

What's more, "Uranus, the planet of surprise, will be smiling on over to that celestial celebration giving us breakthroughs almost out of thin air. This is a perfect time for manifestation because the universe is opening a massive door to you," Thomas encourages. So here's your guide for getting the most out of this special time and setting lasting intentions that will reap benefits for many moons to come.

DON'T: Forget To Take A Crystal With You Everywhere

Whether you believe in the healing powers of crystals or not, Thomas says it can't hurt to surround yourself with that energy right now. "Clear Quartz is one of the absolute best crystals to use for that, so be sure to stock your home with as many as possible and carry one for even faster results."

DO: Be Open-Minded With Romantic Opportunities

"Go after someone you love, shake off stale relationships, grow closer," Thomas tells Bustle. The stars are literally aligned for you to get what you want in the romance department right now, so if you want a clean break, now is the time to get it. If you want a new partner, now is the time to find it. If you want a fun fling, now is the time to find it. Just be opened minded with what you get, sometimes what's best for you doesn't look like what you thought it would.

DON'T: Stay In Your Comfort Zone

If you could never picture yourself traveling alone, signing up for a trapeze class, or asking your crush out, now is the time to do it. "Surprise yourself, the doors of the universe are open," Thomas tells Bustle. Doing things that seem out of character for you will help you to expand your character and enrich your future.

DO: Conquer Fears That Hold You Back

Don't let fears hold you back during this time, as your past will then determine your future. Thomas tells Bustle that now is the time to push past your fear threshold and open up your life to so much more.

DON'T: Think Any Goal Is Too Big

"Because this is a Virgo new moon, we are encouraged to focus on the details; you can have everything you want in life if you build it day-by-day," Thomas tells Bustle, so break down your big dreams and go after them one detail at a time. No goal is too big if you break it down in a list.

DO: Find A Better Balance

Thomas tells Bustle that you should really take a look at your work life balance during this time, because if it's out of whack, now is going to be the best time to implement a shift. It's great to be on top of your responsibilities, but you have to make room for fun so that you don't burn out.

DON'T: Neglect Your Health

According to Thomas, Virgo rules fitness, diet, and our routines; so if you want to make improvements there, this is the best new moon to do so. Try a new fitness class with a co-worker or take a long walk with a friend to make sure that you're getting a good balance and making your health goals as fun as can be. If you haven't had a check up in a while or taken the time to cook a meal at home, now is the time to make that appointment and retrain yourself to make nourishing your body a priority.