7 Trips To Take When You're Single

There's no better way to celebrate singlehood than with a trip by yourself or with your girlfriends. It can give you the chance to let loose, learn about yourself, and maybe even meet your next significant other. Traveling as a single woman can be intimidating, but if you find your dream destination, it can be life-changing.

"I think a lot of women are afraid to travel solo because they’ve been told it’s not possible or it’s not safe," Hostelworld’s head of product and design and travel expert Breffni Horgan tells Bustle. "Don’t let that stop you. If you’ve done your research, planned wisely, and set your mind on traveling, you will succeed and it will change your life. Everyone tells you that traveling will make you more confident, that you’ll find yourself, that you’ll be creatively inspired. That’s all true, but only if you take a chance on solo travel and embrace the challenges that will inevitably pop up along the way."

You don't have to travel solo, though — you can also travel with a friend or a group of friends, and chances are, you'll be even closer after the trip. Here are some places to travel by yourself or with friends if you don't have a partner to bring along.

1 Ibiza, Spain Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images There's no place like Ibiza to celebrate singlehood. If you're looking for a fling, there are endless options in the island's famous clubs like Amnesia and Ushuaia. And if you'd prefer to stay solo, you can explore the ocean by boat or the land by scooter. To be in the center of the action, stay in Playa d'en Bossa at an affordable hotel like Club Can Bossa a short walk from the beach.

2 San Francisco, California Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Taking a walk in San Francisco is an adventure in of itself. The neighborhoods are so distinct, they have not only their own cultures but also their own microclimates. Aside from enjoying the quirky architecture, you can hike through the woods at Golden Gate park, go swimming in Ocean Beach, eat tacos in the Mission, and go to poetry and book readings. And if you're a woman interested in dating men, the San Francisco Bay Area has one of the best male to female ratios in the country.

3 Las Vegas, Nevada Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but you might find yourself wishing you could take the experience back home with you. Between its casinos and nighclubs and over-the-top hotels, Vegas is like a playground for adults. To get all these perks in one building, stay at the famous hotel/casino Caesars Palace. For the experience of a lifetime, catch Electric Daisy Carnival in the summer.

5 Cancun, Mexico Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're looking to go wild and release your inhibitions, there's no place like Cancun. For a luxurious getaway, enjoy pool parties, buffets, and spa treatments at the Hard Rock Hotel. If you're feeling really adventurous, swim in the "sexy pool" and dance all night at the top-optional Temptation. But the city's not only known for its resorts. You can also venture off your resort's grounds to the underwater museum or explore Mayan ruins at the El Rey Archaeological Zone.

6 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Many tourists love Amsterdam for the beauty of the streets and the open-mindedness of the residents. It's easy to meet new people in the city's nightclubs and coffeeshops. Or, rent a bike or a boat and explore Amsterdam's famous streets and canals solo. No matter what your budget is, you can find the perfect room at the Lloyd Hotel, which is well-lit to accommodate solo women travelers.