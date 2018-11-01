OK guys trend alert, and this one is all kinds of androgynous, smart, fun, and multi useful. All the things that make this little clothes horse as happy as a pig in the preverbial. Yes this season's hottest trend is suits. Be still my beating co-ord, let's get down to the nitty gritty.

Way back when, Yves Saint Laurent completely revolutionised the fashion world by putting women in suits. Oh Yves you absolute babe, that was such a good decision, and ever since it has been a bit of a strength-to-strength situation for the lewk, with skirts being added into the tailored mix to spice things up a little. Although call me a purist, but I am absolutely here for tailored trousers all round.

Although it is not exactly brand new to the female wardrobe, the cute AF suit has for the last few years been a bot of a sub-line for powerful AF female execs, fashionistas, and of course us queers. However this season is proving that there is an actual suit for everyone and that gender has less and less of a role in fashion. What a time to be alive am I right? Well, grab a cuppa/coffee/wine while I get to looking at the hottest suits out there because babe, you are worth it.

Check Blazer/Checked Trouser With Belt £79.98 Zara Well goodness gracious me, check you out (yes that is a pathetic pun) in this slightly oversized number that will be drapey drapey drapey all the live long day. Pull a Steve Jobs turtle neck look and huge earrings like the model seen here to go full '80s power suit or teeshirt and trainers for a more casual look.

ASOS Design Tall Stripe Jacquard Suit £100 ASOS Is this fabric basically the same look as a circus tent? Yes. Is that an a amazing thing? Yes yes yes. This stripe is begging for a hint of animal print and to take you out on like, the best night of your life.

Plus Size Dark Pink Sparkle Tapered Trousers/Jacket £70 Missguided Shine bright like a diamond in this number. Hell to the yes babe, show your body ody ody in this gorge number. Worn best with more shades of pink. Because yes we got the pink and yes, you look amazing.

Checked Blazer & Straight Legged Trousers £98.50 Marks And Spencer Yes, another example of check but like, can you actually go wrong? This one is a bit smarter maybe and also might not get you kicked out of a funeral (the others might but TBC). Worn best with huge white earrings and white everything else to live your v own monochrome best life. Or why not do acid green for a walk on the wild side?

Embroidered Velvet Jacket/Trousers £158 & Other Stories Crunchy leaf season guys, no I can't be-leaf it either. And how cute is this black and gold number? This is positively wedding worthy but also something you will get like, a gazillion wears out of. Such beautiful fabric and print will stand out on its own so will stand out just as much as separates.

Corduroy Culottes/Double Breasted Blazer £74.98 Bershka Did you ever watch films like 'Dumb And Dumber' and dream of having a powder blue suit just like those guys? Well I know I did. Another look that is best with more of the same IMO, so pair up with every damn bit of powder blue you can find, especially a high pigment eyeshadow if you can manage it. Oof the glamour.

ASOS Design Double Breasted Suit £80 ASOS Who doesn't look incredible in yellow? Be the ray of sunshine that you absolutely are and make everyone think you are generation Z instead of millennial because why the heck not.

No matter what the occasion, there really is a suit for that. Whether you want to call it a suit, tailoring, or a co-ord, matchy-matchy is in honey, and you look great.