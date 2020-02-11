Netflix is known for genre-defining series such as Breaking Bad, Sex Education, and Making A Murderer. Among them if You, one of the biggest standouts of the past few years. The psychological thriller quickly enticed audiences in with its first and second seasons (I for one marathoned every ep of S1 on New Year's Eve), and has now begun filming a third, much to the excitement of fans around the world. If you don't have Netflix, you sadly can't watch the show. But luckily there are plenty of TV shows like You on Amazon Prime UK that will satisfy your You craving if you don't feel like forking out for yet another TV subscription.

While You is epic, I'll admit there are a seemingly endless stream of cool crime-led dramas over on Amazon Prime also. The vast amount of choice over on that platform is just as impressive as Netflix, and they have some absolute corkers you can't even find anywhere else. Shows such as True Detective and Mr Robot, for example, have always been Amazon Prime specialities, and have just as much to offer as You.

Keep reading to discover the very best Amazon Prime UK alternatives to You. Prepare to marathon all of these...

'Dexter' Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock Dexter has it all: the charismatic main man, the dark impulses, and the conflict between love and hate, good and evil. The show's lead works in forensics, helping to solve horrendous crimes committed by serial killers. But rather than revealing his findings to the detectives he works with, Dexter takes justice into his own hands by murdering the murderers he finds. Dark, twisted, thrilling, and seriously enjoyable. Watch on Dexter Amazon Prime

'True Detective' Anonymous Content/Lee Caplin/Picture/Passenger/Kobal/Shutterstock True Detective's cast is a who's who of Hollywood. You've got Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Woody Harrelson, Rachel McCadams, and Mahershala Ali, to name a few. This star-powered crime thriller series follows police detectives taking on certain grizzly cases. There's plenty of grit, gore, and thrill, much like Netflix's You. Watch True Detective on Amazon Prime

'Justified' Fx Network/Kobal/Shutterstock Six seasons featuring Timothy Olyphant? I'm here for it. And that's before we've even discussed the epic storyline of Justified, which sees lead character Raylan Givens, an old-school U.S. marshal who is constantly getting in trouble for his bold methods, banished to Kentucky. There, he begins investigating some of the people he first grew up with, including his own Father. Excellent TV. Watch Justified on Amazon Prime

'Bosch' Aaron Epstein/Amazon/Fabrik/Kobal/Shutterstock A good old-fashioned crime drama with all of the necessary thrill, intrigue, and drama, Bosch is an excellent alternative to You. Detective Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, investigates a series of grizzly crimes, most notably the cold case which saw his own mother being murdered. Watch Bosch on Amazon Prime

'Mr Robot' Amazon Prime Perhaps one of the most enticing things about You is lead character Joe, who, although deeply disturbed, is charming and charismatic. Mr Robot has the fascinating male lead character down in the form of Oscar winner Remi Malek, who plays Elliot Alderson, a vigilante cyber hacker. This has everything, from crime to drama, to that kind of creepy protagonist. Watch Mr Robot on Amazon Prime

'Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer' AP/Shutterstock We all know the story of real-life killer Ted Bundy, who targeted young women and became one of the most notorious serial killers in history. Bundy, like Joe in You, was charismatic and charming, and enticed women in before turning on them in a gruesome way. This true-crime series follows Bundy's life from start to finish. It features five episodes, so it's comprehensive but not too much of an investment. Watch Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer on Amazon Prime