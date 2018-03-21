Patrick Ta is one of the most talked about celebrity makeup artists in the industry and after scrolling through his Instagram page, it's easy to see why. Not only is he at the helm of some of the most recognizable faces in the world, from Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Munn to Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid, but he is also one of the most influential makeup artists in the game — he has managed to grow his Instagram following from a couple thousand to almost one million in just a few years. As a result, Ta's fans (and clients, most of whom he says found him through social media) look to him for what makeup looks they should be trying and what products they should be using to achieve them.

Ta is not shy about his love for luxury beauty products — he is a La Mer ambassador and often uses products from Chanel, Tom Ford, and Dior on his celebrity clients. But that doesn't mean he doesn't love a good, affordable makeup product either. (Celebrity makeup artists — they're just like us!) In fact, some of the staple beauty products Ta uses to create his stunning red carpet looks are less than $10.

Photo by Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Here are eight affordable makeup products you can always find in Patrick Ta's kit, right next to his luxury beauty go-tos.

1. Ardell Individuals

Amazon

Ardell Individuals Duralash Combo Pack Starter Kit, $7.50, Amazon

There's one eyelash brand out there that has completely won over Ta's heart. "I can't live without Ardell Individual Lashes," he shares with Bustle. "I make sure I have a few boxes of Medium and Short ones in my kit. They give my client's eyes the right amount of oomph without looking too heavy or fake. It makes you wonder whether she’s even wearing any because they look so natural."

2. Duo Glue

Walmart

Duo Adhesive Clear, $5.39, Walmart

With his love of Ardell lashes comes his need for a reliable lash glue. "I always reach for the Duo Glue to make sure the lashes stay all day. I like the blue one, which dries clear."

3. Morphe Makeup Brushes

Amazon

Morphe Makeup Brushes Set 701 - 7 Piece Rosé Set, $20, Morphe Brushes

When it comes to his makeup brushes, Ta prefers investing in brushes from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Smashbox, or Dose of Color, he tells Bustle, because he knows that they are well-constructed and will deliver great results. But he recently tried Morphe brushes and was seriously impressed: "They are great... if you want something that won’t break your bank!"

4. Maybelline Gigi Hadid Fiber Mascara

Maybelline

Gigi Hadid Fiber Mascara, $12.99, Maybelline

"I’m currently obsessed with Gigi x Maybelline Mascara," Ta tells Bustle. Hadid is one of Ta's most regular celebrity clients, so he has had the opportunity to try all of the products from her collaboration with the brand. This particular mascara is dual-ended, so you can use one side to lengthen and volumize, while the other side coats your lashes in black mascara.

5. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara

Target

L'Oreal® Paris Voluminous Mascara, $4.99, Target

While he loves Gigi's newer Maybelline mascara, Ta can't forget his love for his original drugstore go-to. "I still go back to my favorite one from L’Oreal from time to time," Ta tells us. He loves how this mascara really lengthens and volumizes lashes, just as its name suggests. "You definitely don’t need to spend a fortune on mascaras."

6. Maybelline New York Gigi Hadid Lip Liner in Lani

Amazon

Maybelline New York Gigi Hadid Lip Liner, Lani, $7.99, Amazon

To create a perfect red lip, Ta always reaches for Maybelline's Gigi Hadid lipliner in Lani. "It's very creamy and glides on the lips easily."

7. Maybelline Gigi Hadid Matte Lipstick in Lani

Amazon

Maybelline New York Gigi Hadid Matte Lipstick, Lani, $8.99, Amazon

He also loves using the Maybelline Gigi Hadid Matte Lipstick in Lani as well. "The lipstick leaves you with a beautiful matte finish that lasts and that isn't drying," he explains. "It's one of my favorites for a red carpet moment."

8. Milani Rose Powder Blush in Blossomtime Rose

Milani Rose Powder Blush Blossomtime Rose, $6.99, Amazon

If you've never tried any of Milani's blush products, prepare to become obsessed, warns Ta. "A blush that I often reach for is the Milani Rose Powder Blush in Blossomtime Rose. The texture of the blush is comparable to many high-end brands," says Ta. Pro tip: Pair this blush with a coral lip for a bright, spring look.