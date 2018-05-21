Getting a new cat is exciting, but it can also be really stressful. Aside from getting your home ready for a new pet and adjusting your schedule to be sure you'll always be there for them, you also have to worry about whether or not you and your are going to get along. After all, you never know what could happen! Although pets generally love their owners, they can sometimes be so moody and predictable that it can be hard to get the right relationship going. If you're unsure about what cat behaviors mean your cat likes you, there are some signs you can look for that will give you an answer.

Cats might seem mysterious, but they're pretty easy to read when you know what to look for. They engage in specific behaviors when they feel comfortable around someone, and you can look out for those to see how they feel about you. If you read through the below and come to the conclusion that you and your cat definitely aren't vibing, there's good news: you can always do things that will allow you to form a bond with your cat. It doesn't need to be a bad relationship forever! A little patience and effort could ensure that you and your cat become true besties.

Another thing to keep in mind is that your relationship may need some time to form into something special. Cats generally need more time than dogs to get used to someone, as well as a new space. So don't worry - all hope is not lost! Here are a few ways to tell that you and your cat are compatible:

1 They Knead When They're Near You Giphy One surefire way to tell if your cat feels comfortable around you is if they knead when they're near you. When a cat kneads, they'll use their claws to push in and out on a soft surface, like a blanket, or maybe even your lap. Kneading is a sign that they feel relaxed and happy, and it's a way that they say "I love you." If your cat does this when they're cuddling with you, they are definitely happy to be around you.

2 They Bring You Presents Giphy If your cat brings you "gifts," that means that they love you a lot. If your cat goes outdoors, the gift could be a dead animal, like a bird or mouse. If your cat stays indoors, it could be a little toy that they seem to carry around a lot in the mouths. If your cat brings these little items to you and drops them by your feet, it's their way of expressing their love.

3 They Like To Sleep In Your Bed Giphy It's not surprising that cats love to sleep, and they always want to sleep somewhere comfortable and relaxing. If that's right next to you, that's a really good sign. According to The Nest, cats show their love for you by sleeping with you. They also share warmth and affection with other cats by cuddling and sleeping with them, so if they do the same with you, it's a safe bet that they think of you as someone important.

4 They're Super Affectionate With You Giphy If a cat isn't that into you, they won't be affectionate — in fact, they probably won't be around at all. But if you and your cat are compatible, your cat will be showing their love all the time. This can include bunting, which is when they rub their heads against you, or when they walk up and rub against your legs. They might jump up on the couch and curl up right next to you, or nudge your hands to get you to touch them. If your cat is compatible with you, they'll also roll around near you, staring into your eyes. Bonus points if you get squinty eyes with a slow blink! This is basically a cat's kiss.

5 They Groom You Giphy According to PetMD, cats groom each other as a way to relieve stress and exchange scents. Pam Johnson-Bennett, author of feline behavior guides, told PetMD that when your cat tries to groom you by licking you and such, it's a sign of affection — she wants to mingle her scent with yours. Grooming is a big compliment and a big sign that your cat loves you.

6 They Purr When They're With You Giphy If a cat purrs in your presence, you're pretty much golden. Cats purr when they feel very relaxed and happy and comfortable. If they're doing it when they're sitting by you, or when you're petting them, you guys are definitely compatible.

7 They Show You Their Belly Giphy Cats are sensitive about their bellies — they don't like that part of them to be pet or touched, and they usually don't show it to just anyone. So if your cat rolls over and shows you their belly a lot, that's a sign that they feel compatible with you. Catster explained, "What your cat is telling you when he shows his belly is, 'I trust you with my life.' Don’t violate that trust by going in for a belly rub, pet or tickle!"