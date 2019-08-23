If you're a pup parent, then the thought of leaving Fido behind when you go on vacation might seem unfathomable. And let's face it, aside from worrying the entire time you're away — me all day — pet care is hella expensive. If you want to get away with your pup, these dog friendly vacation ideas will bring you and Fido closer together.

Love to vacation with your dog? You're in good company. A survey from pet-sitting service Rover.com found that if the dog can't come on a trip, 37% of people don't want to go either. In addition, 38% of pet parents opted for a road trip instead of air travel to make it easier on their pet; 10% of pup parents have hidden their dog in their luggage to sneak them into a hotel (I totally did this with my cats); and 3% of people tried to board a plane with their dog by disguising it as a baby. For real.

Fortunately, there are tons of dog friendly vacation ideas that don't involve making Fido wear a onesie. From dog friendly hotels to trips designed around dogs to camping, there's no shortage of travel options for you and your four-legged bestie.

1. Disneyland Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yes, you can bring your dog to Disneyland! Although Fido can't come inside the park with you, Disneyland has a dog sitting service so you can drop Fido off in the morning and pick him up at night before heading to a dog friendly hotel. It's first come, first served, so make sure to get there early.

2. Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground If you're visiting Disney World in Florida, then you're going to want to book a spot for you and Fido at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Your dog can join you for just $5 a night.

3. Take A Dog Friendly Cruise Billie Weiss/Volvo Ocean Race/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Want to sail the high seas with your pup? There's a cruise for that. I had no idea this was a thing, and it's pretty exciting. The website Cruise Critic lists a number a pet friendly cruise ships so you don't have to leave Fido behind while you explore the world. While your dog can't stay in your cabin with you, they'll have their own special digs with organized playtime and visiting hours so you can check in on them each day.

4. Camping At National Parks I grew up driving around the country with my grandparents and their dog. We took off for two weeks at a time and camped in as many national parks as we could. If you want to explore some of the national parks in the U.S., many parks have campsites that allow pets. Just make sure to check with the campsite before you go.

5. Southern California Beaches David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images As a Californian who lives blocks from a dog friendly beach, I have to put in a plug for a southern California beach vacay with your dog. Del Mar Dog Beach near San Diego, Huntington Beach in Orange County, and Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach all have designated off-leash dog beaches. Book a dog friendly Airbnb and hit the surf with your pup. In addition, Malibu has an on-leash dog area at Leo Carrillo State Beach with a campground nearby.

6. Ski Trip OK, putting your dog on skis is probably a bad idea. But what dog doesn't love to play in the snow? If you're thinking about going on a ski trip, there are plenty of dog friendly ski lodges that will welcome you and your pup. You can spend the day on the slopes and wrestle in the snow with Fido when you return before you both cozy up in front of a roaring fire.

7. Hiking Trip Shutterstock If your dog has energy to burn, then a hiking vacation is an ideal way to spend some quality time together. If you're not sure where to go, Animal Planet has a list of the best dog friendly hiking trails in the U.S. Pick a few, find yourself a dog friendly hotel or campsite, and hit the road.