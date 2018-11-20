8 Graphic Novels & Comics That Make Really Thoughtful & Unique Gifts

The holidays are approaching, and it's time to start shopping for all the gifts you're going to give to your family and friends. Of course, I'm here to tell you that the best gift is a book. And here's a secret: some of the best book gifts I've received have actually been graphic novels. With so many great comics and graphic novels that came out in this past year, you're bound to find one that makes the perfect gift for someone on your list.

On top of getting a great story, a graphic novel also delivers a wonderful piece of art. It's so exciting to unwrap a graphic novel and find a visual treat inside.

Plus, graphic novels are an incredible gift for someone who might not self-identify as a reader. The artwork, the shorter length, and the faster pace of the story make graphic novels the perfect kind of book for people who don't read very often.

It's certainly been a great year for visual storytelling. So here are eight comics and graphic novels from 2018 that will satisfy everyone on your shopping list:

1 'Woman World 'by Aminder Dhaliwal This collection — which originated as an Instagram comic — depicts a world in which men have gone extinct. As they rebuilt their world, these women deal with issues about love, anxiety, and everyday life that (as strange as they can be) will all feel incredibly familiar. Click here to buy.

2 'Bingo Love' by Tee Franklin, Jenn Stonge, and Joy San This book is so darn sweet, and whomever you gift it too is sure to light up when they read it. It's 1963, and Hazel Johnson and Mari McCray meet at church bingo and form a close, romantic bond. But after society and their families force them apart, the two women go their separate ways. They marry men and start families — but decades later, Hazel and Mari stumble upon each other again and rekindle their lost love. Click here to buy.

3 'Coyote Doggirl' by Lisa Hanawalt Lisa Hanawalt is the production designer and producer of Netflix's critically acclaimed animated series Bojack Horseman. Anyone who loves the show's signature style is going to adore Hanawalt's first graphic novel. Coyote Doggirl is (as you might guess) half-coyote, half-dog, and 100% badass. In this graphic novel, she (and her steed, Red) is on the run from a trio of bad guys. Click here to buy.

4 'Sabrina' by Nick Drnaso This is the first ever graphic novel to be nominated for the Man Booker Prize, and it's truly something to behold. The graphic novel circles the mystery of a missing women and all those affected by the tragedy. Click here to buy.

5 'Herding Cats' by Sarah Andersen Giving someone a Sarah Scribbles book as a gift is never a mistake. In Herding Cats, Andersen explores all the challenges of modern life — everything from dealing with trolls to avoiding people at the grocery store. Click here to buy.

6 'Isola, Vol. 1' by Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, and Msassyk If you're looking for a gift for a fan of Studio Ghibli, look no further than this new graphic novel series, which was inspired by the work of Hayao Miyazaki. Olwyn, The Queen of Maar, has had an evil spell cast on her, and her Captain of the Guard, Rook, will do anything to reverse it. Their only hope lies on the mythical island of the dead, Isola. Click here to buy.

7 'The Prince and the Dressmaker' by Jen Wang By day, Prince Sebastian is supposed to be hunting for a bride... and by night, he goes out on the town as Lady Crystalia, a fabulous fashion icon. And the only person who knows the prince's secret is his trusted friend and dressmaker, Frances. Click here to buy.