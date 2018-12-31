Not many would debate the fact that 2018 was one rollercoaster of a ride that consisted of body con, neon, and lots of millennial pink. However, while fashionistas have already begun incorporating 2019's Pantone Color of The Year into their wardrobes, a nod to 2018's ultra violet is probably in order as lavender seemed to achieve standout moments on celebs this year.

Everything from Cardi B's hair and matching feather suit to Ariana Grande's iconic "God Is A Woman" river paint has been featuring the baby purple all throughout 2018. Not to mention, it's like the coveted color of the late, great Prince.

Lavender is a much lighter shade of ultra violet, and to be honest, it could almost be considered millennial purple with the way the influencers and the rest of young Hollywood has been wearing the shade.

Back when Ultra Violet was first announced as Color of the Year for 2018, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, Lee Eisenman told Co.Design that it was a hue chosen to reflect the complexities of the world we live in. "Purple is a complex color," Eisenman said. "We're in a complex time; this is a complex color." Now that 2018 is about to come to a close, that message couldn't have rang more true.

For the sake of fashion and beauty, lavender was a hit this year, so let these TK lavender products be some of the few things you don't leave behind in 2018.

Lush Goddess Bath Bomb

Earlier this year, Lush launched a bath bomb inspired by Ariana Grande's music video for "God Is A Woman", and it's a tried and true product to feel your most divine. If you haven't snatched one (or three) up yet, bring this self-care energy into the new year.

You may think you can't pull off a set of purple sneaks, but 2019 is all about taking risks. It's also super hard to say no to platforms with the 90s being back and all.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Palette

For parties and celebrations, the Amethyst obsessions palette may be the only pop of color in your wardrobe if you're committed to head-to-to black. It's basically a palette color that makes any eyelid look nebulous.

Fashion Nova 'Having It Your Way' Sweater Dress

Fashion Nova has managed to make itself the most searched fashion brand of 2018, and when you see how many lavender products it has on site, you'll understand why. Even if you haven't joined the rest of the Nova Babes, a sweater dress like this one may move your cold heart.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick

Purple lipstick is risky business, but Rihanna isn't out here to make you look all types of crazy. Lavender is a bit of a bold lip color, but if you line it with something dark, it could just become your go-to date night lippie in the new year.

Savage X Fenty Marabou Robe

Not treating yourself to something savage is already a crime, so take time *next year* to bring more lavender marabou into your life like this sheer robe from Savage X Fenty. It reads "extra" from a mile away.

L'Oréal Paris COLORISTA 1-Day Spray

Believe it or not, even Khloe Kardashian spent only $10 to give her blond locks a slight tint of pastel pink with this Colorista one-day spray. Thankfully, if you're looking for this bright purple, there's even a pastel lavender color to complete the manic pixie look of your dreams.

Dolls Kill On The Catwalk Strap Heels

If there's one way to pump it up for next year, it's to buy yourself a pair of high heels. Even if you can't necessarily walk in these lavender strap heels, they'll at least make for a good Insta pic.

It's no secret that purple looks good on nearly anyone, but the brightness in a lavender makes you stand out because honestly, why bother to fit in?