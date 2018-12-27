On Jan. 5, we will begin the new year with a special astrological event: a partial solar eclipse happening as the first new moon of 2019 rises. This solar eclipse is happening in the Saturn-ruled sign of Capricorn, which represents your career, reputation, and achievement, as well as new beginnings. The influence of a partial solar eclipse is very strong, and can be felt for about six months. Harnessing that powerful energy is so important, which is exactly why it's a great time to meditate and clear your head. There are a few meditations for the January partial solar eclipse that will allow you to feel all of the positive vibes as you enter the new year.

The new moon is the beginning of a new lunar cycle, and it always represents new beginnings. It's a time to leave the past behind you, meaning that anything that bothered you in 2018 needs to be finished, something that you don't bring in to 2019 with you. A partial solar eclipse makes that even more powerful.

The fact that this partial solar eclipse is happening in Capricorn gives it even more meaning. This is a time for setting your goals, looking towards the future, developing self-discipline, accepting responsibilities and commitments, and nurturing our dreams in a realistic way. According to Cafe Astrology, "Capricorn teaches us that recognizing our limitations actually frees us to focus on what matters, where we are, who we are, and where we want to go. With the potent Capricorn energy of this partial solar eclipse, we have the chance to make important changes in our lives that will benefit us well beyond this moon cycle." This means that you need to reflect on the past, and figure out what to leave behind, and what to use to move forward successfully.

One way to really focus on your inner self and to set intentions is to practice meditation. It helps you focus, as well as reflect, and it has the added benefit of being soothing and relaxing. You don't need to spend money on a fancy class to do it either — there are plenty of free meditations available to anyone. Below is a list of meditations perfect for the energy that comes with this January's partial solar eclipse:

1 Partial Solar Eclipse Meditation We Love Mass Meditation on YouTube This guided meditation will help you relax, visualize your goals, and connect with yourself. When you're done, you'll feel ready to jump into something new.

2 New Moon Meditation Opheana & Sikaal on YouTube This guided meditation is long at almost a full hour, but if you have the time, it's worth trying. It will help you shut out the past and move on.

3 Meditation For A Solar Eclipse Aepril's Arcana on YouTube This guided meditation helps you harness the power of the solar eclipse, while putting you in a state of relaxation — all under 20 minutes.

4 New Moon Meditation For Partial Solar Eclipse Bliss CenterSTL on YouTube This is a long meditation (over an hour long) that is goes along with the energy of a new moon and a partial solar eclipse. Before you start (it's an hour long!), write down your intentions to get in the right state of mind.

5 New Year, New You Meditation Meditation Vacation on YouTube The energy from a new moon partial solar eclipse helps you get ready to start something new, which is the perfect kind of vibe to bring into a new year. This meditation focuses on exactly that.

6 2019 Meditation: Healing and Manifesting Sahrajan on YouTube This meditation, which runs for about 30 minutes, helps you leave the past in 2018, and then helps you set your intentions to manifest your goals in the new year. It goes well with the energy from the solar eclipse.

7 New Moon Deliberate Creation Meditation energyworks444 on YouTube This partial solar eclipse happens during a new moon, so it makes sense to do a meditation around that time of the lunar cycle. This one will help you manifest all of your desires.