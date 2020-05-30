Given the current climate and lack of normality, you would be forgiven for feeling a little hopeless at times. Not being able to see friends and family for weeks, plus a lack of routine, has left the best of us in need of a pep talk. And who better to give that pep talk than Meghan Markle, via a series of her favourite quotes to live by.

Whether you're in need of a quote to gently remind you to be grateful for what you have, or a line that makes you feel empowered on a day that feels impossible (and memes just won't cut it) – the world's wisest figures no doubt have something inspirational to say.

Markle, like us, is a fan of the inspirational quote. In fact, she had previously collated her favourites for her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, including wise words from philanthropists, activists, authors and politicians. Given Markle’s own philanthropic career, and her bid to give a voice to women and ethnic minorities, it's unsurprising that the list is filled with some of the biggest global female and BAME activists.

Here, we’ve compiled eight of Markle's go-to pieces of life advice, from the likes of Maya Angelou to Oprah – and suggest you bookmark immediately, to refer to on the daily.

1. “Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou

2. “Turn your wounds into wisdom.” — Oprah Winfrey

3. “When we speak, we are afraid our words will not be heard or welcomed. But when we are silent, we are still afraid. So it is better to speak.” — Audre Lorde

4. “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” — Mother Teresa

5. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” — Alice Walker

6. “You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once, but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.” — Michelle Obama

7. “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai

8. “Be truthful, gentle, and fearless.” — Mahatma Ghandi