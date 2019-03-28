April 1 is coming up fast, and with the start of the new month comes plenty to get excited about: warmer weather, Cadbury chocolates, and, of course, a ton of great movies and TV shows. While it's definitely worth going to a theater this month to see highly-anticipated flicks like Avengers: Endgame and Little, there's also a lot of content coming to streaming services worth checking out. The movies and shows streaming in April 2019 include everything from adorable-looking rom-coms to reboots of classic TV series, and you're going to want to watch them all.

But since seeing everything that's coming to streaming services over the next few weeks is pretty much impossible unless you're planning to be glued to your couch all month long (but if you are, then hey, you do you), Bustle's Entertainment editors have narrowed down the list to help you out. There was a lot of high-quality entertainment to choose from, but we managed to pick our absolute favorites, and the results are eight movies and TV shows streaming this April that we're sure you won't want to miss.

'The Twilight Zone' CBS All Access on YouTube Out: Apr. 1 Where To Stream: CBS All Access "If you prefer your jokes to be deeply unsettling parables about modern day life, you'll love the fact that April Fool's Day kicks off with the premiere of Jordan Peele's reboot of The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access. A master of insightful social commentary with horror overtones, Peele is in his element here as the series' narrator, presenting the audience with eerie stories acted out by an all star cast. Black Mirror who?" — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor

'Veep' Season 7 HBO on YouTube Out: Mar. 31 Where To Stream: HBOGo "Selina Meyer is back for one last campaign with Dan, Amy, Gary, & co. in the political satire's highly-anticipated seventh and final season. But this time, Selina is running for president against Jonah Ryan and Tom James. Hilarity is sure to ensue." — Mallory Carra, Associate Entertainment Editor

'The Perfect Date' Netflix on YouTube Out: Apr. 12 Where To Stream: Netflix "I was... let's just say 'immune' to To All The Boys, for some reason. But Netflix Prince Noah Centineo's latest rom-com hit me right in the sweet spot by paying homage to the '80s teen comedies I grew up on. He is very Lloyd Dobler in this goofy love story about a nice guy who steps in (platonically, for the most part) whenever any local gal needs him. For a price, of course." — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 GameofThrones on YouTube Out: Apr. 14 Where To Stream: HBOGo "If you're not a Game of Thrones fan, April's bound to be a trying time for you, because all anyone is going to be talking about is the return of the HBO series. Season 8 has been a long time coming, so you'll have to forgive us for having total meltdowns whenever a new episode airs this spring." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 2 Netflix on YouTube Out: Apr. 5 Where To Stream: Netflix "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming back for Season 1 Part 2, and I'm way more excited than I ever thought I would be. At first, I was skeptical of this new 'dark' take on Sabrina's story (yes, I know it's based on a comic book, but Sabrina will always be Sabrina, The Teenage Witch to me), but once Sabrina started embracing her witchy ways and hatching her plans to *spoiler alert* defeat the devil, I was hooked. Sure, sometimes the show can be a bit too stylized, and, yeah, it can also get a little creepy if you're easily freaked out, but it's embrace of camp makes it all worth it. And if I have to suffer through a few too many scenes with a blurry focus or fish-eye lens so that I can watch Madame Satan do her over-the-top thing, then that's what I'll do." — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Big Fat Liar' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Out: Apr. 1 Where To Stream: Hulu "This 2002 motion picture vehicle for Amanda Bynes and Frankie Muniz tackles normal teen things like writing a Hollywood-level movie for an English class; getting hit by a car and losing the movie to a mean film studio executive; flying to Los Angeles without any of your family realizing you're even gone (I'm looking at you Grandma Pearl); and dyeing a man blue. It's a fantastic film that landed Amanda Bynes a Kids' Choice Award — should have been an Oscar — and is the perfect thing to watch on a Sunday afternoon when you're dreading the start of the work week. Is it new? No. Is it still worthy of your time... I'll let Eiffel 65's "I'm Blue" decide that for you. — Allison Piwowarski, Deputy Entertainment Editor

'Unicorn Store' Netflix on YouTube Out: Apr. 5 Where To Stream: Netflix "Unicorn Store marks Brie Larson's directorial debut — which is pretty much all you need to know. But if you want another reason to tune in, Larson also stars in the movie alongside Samuel L. Jackson. It looks whimsical and fun and relatable, all wrapped into one. Anything Larson appears in (Captain Marvel, Room, United States of Tara, Trainwreck, etc.) is undeniably great, so I don't expect this to be any different." — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor