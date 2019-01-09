9 2019 Biopics That Should Definitely Be On Your Radar

When it comes to Hollywood's most memorable movies, quite a few of them are based on real-life stories. 2018 was a huge year for biopics with films like Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man and On the Basis of Sex pulling in audiences and awards attention. Biopics can give us a glimpse into the lives of people that history has overlooked or misunderstood, or it can shine a light on little-known parts of the lives of famous and infamous icons. If you’re a movie buff who loves learning more about real people, you’ll definitely have something to look forward to in the new year. These 10 biopics coming out in 2019 should definitely be on your must-see list.

From Rocketman, featuring Kingsman star Taron Egerton taking on musical legend Elton John, to the battle of automobiles in Ford vs. Ferrari, each of these films will deepen your knowledge of true events and maybe make you feel a little closer to their subjects. They may also garner some nominations for their stars, since awards season loves a good biopic. (There's a good chance that Christian Bale, Olivia Colman, or Rami Malek will get Oscar nods for portraying real people this year.)

So if you want to win your office Oscar pool, you'll want to keep an eye on these upcoming biopics.

1. Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie stars Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly and follows the attempts of the famous comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy to reignite their careers as they embark on a theatre tour of post-war Britain.

In theaters now.

2. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile features Zac Efron as a young Ted Bundy and chronicles the crimes of Bundy, from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about her lover for years.

In theaters January 26, 2019.

3. Fighting with My Family

Based on the life of WWE wrestler Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis, in real life), this dramedy is all about her rise to stardom in professional wrestling. Florence Pugh, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Vince Vaughn star.

In theaters Feb. 14, 2019.

4. Best of Enemies

Civil rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) is forced to work with C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), an Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan turned activist, in Durham, North Carolina, as the town debates the issue of desegregation, according to Deadline.

In theaters April 5, 2019.

5. Peterloo

Directed by Mike Leigh, this film is based on the 1819 Peterloo Massacre, where British forces attacked a peaceful pro-democracy rally in Manchester, England. The massacre involved more than 60,000 in what had been a hopeful attempt to bring reform to the parliament.

In theaters April 5, 2019.

6. Rocketman

Rocketman dramatizing the life story of musical legend Elton John. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, featuring Egerton as the musician, will address John's battle with addiction. And it'll definitely feature some outrageous fashion.

In theaters May 31, 2019.

7. Ford V. Ferrari

Directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan), Ford v. Ferrari is based on the battle between the two car manufacturers to win the world famous Le Mans race in 1966. Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas and Noah Jupe have been all been tipped to star, per Deadline.

In theaters June 28, 2019.

8. It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks portrays children's entertainer and educator Fred Rogers in the biopic, which got its official title just last month, per The Hollywood Reporter. The Americans star Matthew Rhys plays journalist Tom Junod, who forms a bond with Rogers when he interviews him for a profile.

In theaters Oct. 18, 2019.

9. The Irishman

Martin Scorcese's latest, The Irishman is a biopic of Frank Sheeran (played by Robert De Niro), based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt according to the Independent. Sheeran was the head of a labor union and was said to have also been a mob hitman. The film will cover the alleged involvement of Sheeran with the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

In theaters in 2019.

The year will certainly bring more films based on true, almost unbelievable stories, but these are more than a good start.