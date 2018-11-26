It is an actual shopping nightmare out there y'all, especially when it comes to friends and loved ones who have one thing they are super passionate about. Say for example, your loved one who is absolutely potty for animals. That being said, what do you get animal lovers for Christmas? Because let's be real, people who fancy themselves as the next David Attenborough just cannot get enough of critters of all shapes and sizes.

People give some pretty intense and full on props to the big guy at Christmastime. Yes, Santa Claus is super magical and manages to get all around the world in one night. What an amazing guy. But hold up, what about those poor, probably knackered, reindeer? Yes, that is the voice of animal lovers everywhere, who

Being obsessed with animals is a bit like being a part of a secret club that you know makes you better than everyone else. Better because animals are better than humans, and everyone knows it. Also, cute little fluff-bags. Am I right?

From cat people, to wildlife fanatics, to twitchers (bird watchers), there are a redonk amount of cute/hilarious/meaningful gifts that will please the animal-lover in your life. Here's my hot list just for you.

Adopt An Animal £36 WWF This is perfect gift for animal-lovers who have enough stuff and would prefer not to have anything else cluttering the gaff. You can choose from a selection of animals to sponsor, including leopards, lions, penguins, and orang-utans. If you're giving to someone else, you can pay the one off payment, or if it's a self gift (shh I won't tell anyone) you can pay monthly. Also, you get a cuddly toy, fact pack, and regular updates on how the little beasts are doing. Starting at £36, but do donate more if you can.

Pink Cat Robe £29.99 Next Of all the animal-obsessed groups, it is cat people who perhaps delight in things covered with their favourite animal the most. A fluffy dressing gown is a wardrobe must-have, and this one has a hood. A hood with ears on. Perfection. Available in XS to XL, equivalent to UK sizes 6-22.

4 Pack Decal Dog Appetiser Plates £10 Matalan Woof woof, how cute are these?! An ideal gift for anyone who would love a dog but can't afford one. I am 100% for a plate that reveals an image of a dog as you slowly (or quickly) demolish your nosh. 10/10 for style and value on this product.

Fox Necklace—Honey £40 Tatty Devine Tatty Devine has been churning out some pretty gorgie jewellery for years now. They have a whole host of animal pals, but how cute is this little fox?! A perfect Christmas treat for loves ones who are fans of wildlife.

Sock Piggy Craft Set £12 Sock Creatures Yes, this is an actual sock pet making set for anyone who fancies themselves as arty and crafty. Start pig, then think big. Available in lots of different beasts.

ASOS Nancy Narwhal Slippers £14 ASOS Narwhals are so effing hot RN I can't even. The whale/unicorn hybrid has people thinking "this is the novelty look of the season". These come in S to XL, equivalent to UK sizes 3-10. So, horny whales for everyone.

Tatouage—Wild Animals £11.34 Amazon Give your parents the fright of their actual lives when you adorn your younger family members in these bad boys. Not only funny but also, these are actually really beautiful illustrations that might inspire you to get a more permanent one.

Two Tickets To Crufts 2K19 £24 The Kennel Club Help your dog-obsessed loved one beat the post-Christmas comedown with something to really look forward to — Crufts. See dogs jumping through hoops, dogs with a better blow dry than you will ever have in your life, and of course, the cheeky ones. Actual dreams.

This festive season make sure your animal obsessed angel will be barking/purring/growling with joy. After all, it isn't Christmas without themed gifts.