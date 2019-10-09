If you're the friend that plans your day around your Starbucks runs, keeps your reusable Starbucks mug glued to your hand, and has baristas making your "regular" drink as soon as you step in the door, it's safe to say that you might be in love with Starbucks. And who can blame you? If you want to take it to the next level though, there's a handful of apps every Starbucks lover needs to download.

Starbucks isn't just a great place to get a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Cold Brew with Salted Cream Cold Foam — it's an experience. And if you're someone who includes this experience in your everyday life, then it's probably become part of your personality. Whether this means you know all the ins-and-outs of the coffee industry, you can't focus without the signature Starbucks atmosphere, or you try to play barista at home, there are apps out there that are perfect for you and your love of all-things-Starbucks. From apps that will give you something to do on your coffee runs to apps that will make you a pro at coffee-jargon, we've got you covered.

Here are nine apps to download if you absolutely love everything that is Starbucks.

1. Amazon Kindle App Amazon Kindle App on Google Play If Starbucks is your go-to place for relaxing and having moments to yourself with the enticing scent of coffee beans in the air, then the Amazon Kindle app is the perfect companion for you. You don't need a Kindle, just your iPhone or Android, and you'll be able to use the app to choose from a collection of more than 6 million books, magazines, and comics. This way, the baristas won't look at you weird for sitting in the store and taking in the smell, hours after your drink is gone.

2. Coffee Guru If you're too sick to go out or just too lazy to go pick up your order, you can download the Coffee Guru app and have everything at your fingertips needed to make yourself the perfect cup of coffee. With 37 animated recipes to choose from and the option to create your own custom recipes, Coffee Guru is the next best thing to having your drink made for you. Plus, it'll give you greater appreciation for your barista the next time you go and buy your drink.

3. Barista Coffee Dictionary Barista Coffee Dictionary on Google Play Want to impress your barista the next time you go to Starbucks for your order? Or maybe even just build your vocabulary so you can become the ultimate coffee connoisseur? Then the Barista Coffee Dictionary app is the app for you. The Barista Coffee Dictionary provides users with an A to Z dictionary of more than 430 different coffee and brewing terms. The terms range from names of coffees by origins to cupping and tasting terms. You'll be able to order and talk about your favorite Starbucks drinks in a whole new way.

4. Art of Coffee Shutterstock Doesn't it just brighten your day when your barista tops off your vanilla latte with an adorable heart? Well, you can learn to make your own and many other designs by downloading the Art of Coffee app. This app provides step-by-step instructions on how to make beautiful and complex latte art. From tips on pouring your milk correctly so you can make the perfect canvas to showing you exact techniques to achieve the art, this coffee art app has it all.

5. Coffitivity Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle Is your favorite part of Starbucks the ambiance and soothing sounds? If that's the case, the Coffitivity app makes it so you can bring the ambiance of Starbucks or any other coffee shop with you wherever you go. The app allows you to play coffee shop sounds in the background while you work to help you think. Now all you need is to grind some coffee beans in your room for smell, and it'll be like you brought Starbucks to your bedroom. What a dream come true.

6. Up Coffee While you may love Starbucks and its coffee, it's also important to keep track of how much you're drinking so you don't overdo it. The Up Coffee app not only allows you to properly track how much coffee you're drinking, but it also breaks down how the amount you drink affects your sleep and health. It also does this for soda and other caffeinated beverages. This way you can really tell if it's worth it to make that fourth coffee run of the day.

7. The Great Coffee App Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle The Great Coffee App is exactly what it says it is. With everything from reviews and facts about coffee to videos of different brewing methods, The Great Coffee App lets you become a coffee expert whether it comes to buying your drink at Starbucks or making it at home. It's like asking for tips and tricks from your favorite barista — except without the angry line of customers behind you waiting for you to finish.

8. Spotify Do you enjoy the carefully curated playlists that play in every Starbucks you go to? Well, you can have a playlist made especially for you with Spotify. Whether you have the app already or are Team Apple Music all the way, if you enjoy the relaxed vibes of the music that plays through Starbucks, there's no doubt you'll enjoy having music specifically picked out for you. Or, if you really want to stay true to Starbucks, you can listen to playlists already created on its Spotify account, including ones like Starbucks Chill and Starbucks Soul R&B Hip-Hop. Recreate the easy-going atmosphere wherever you go just by putting your headphones in. You can check out Starbucks' other Spotify playlists here.