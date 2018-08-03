You know the old saying "Don't judge a book by its cover." But sometimes, when a book's design is as gorgeous as the summer's most #bookstagrammable titles, it's pretty hard not to. Between their alluring covers and their incredible stories, these books are showing up all over Instagram for a reason, and it's about time you gave them a try.

A devoted reader who is always adding to her TBR pile, I am always looking for new book suggestions. Every week, I cruise my library's new releases section, browse the local bookstore's employee recommendations, and look online for roundups of the hottest titles of the season. While all of these avenues provide me with plenty of reading inspiration, one of my favorite places to seek out book recommendations is on Instagram. With their perfectly stylized photos and engaging captions, bookstagrammers have become some of the most reliable resources when it comes to finding a new book I am sure to love, inside and out. Plus, their gorgeous photos often inspire me to step up my own social media game by sharing my favorite reads with followers online, too.

Whether you're taking a shelfie or just showing of your literary tastes online, make sure to include one of these 9 titles whose covers make for the perfect bookstagram.

'Tell Me Lies' by Carola Lovering An intoxicating story about one doomed couple's on again, off again relationship, Tell Me Lies has become one of the most hyped books of the summer, and not just because of it's bright pink cover. Because the narrative is one so many readers have experienced in their own lives: Pretty and naive girl meets charming yet manipulative boy. Boy is terrible to girl. Girl keeps finding herself in boy's bed no matter how many times she says goodbye. A searing look at modern relationships, and a fabulous companion at the beach. Click here to buy.

'Something in the Water' by Catherine Steadman If you follow the Reese Witherspoon Hello Sunshine book club, then you already know that Something in the Water makes the perfect #bookstagram. What you might not know is that this gripping psychological thriller about a couple who discovers something while scuba diving on their honeymoon — something they must decide to speak up about or keep hidden — is an expertly paced suspense you won't want to put down. Click here to buy.

'Baby Teeth' by Zoje Stage All Suzette ever wanted was to be a mother, but her seven-year-old daughter Hannah is far from the child she dreamed of having. Seemingly sweet and clearly peculiar, Hannah is the apple of her father's eye, but she just might be the biggest threat to her mother's life. If the captivating cover of Baby Teeth isn't enough to draw you into this psychological suspense novel, it's equally captivating characters certainly are. Click here to buy.

'Useless Magic: Lyrics and Poetry' by Florence Welch Like the singer herself, Florence Welch's first book is beautiful inside and out. Featuring poems, lyrics, and drawings, Useless Magic is a soul-bearing collection fans will fall in love with. Click here to buy.

'Wrong in All the Right Ways' by Tiffany Brownlee In another modern-day retelling of a literary classic — this time, Wuthering Heights — two foster siblings embark on a forbidden romance that will change both of their lives forever. A heart-thumping story of love and longing, this YA novel is a delicious read for teens and adults alike. Click here to buy.

'Providence' by Caroline Kepnes From the author of Hidden Bodies and You comes a captivating story about two childhood best friends whose intense bond is broken when one of them is kidnapped only to return, four years later, with unpredictable powers. Part love story, part supernatural thriller, Providence is a mesmerizing novel about love, identity, and human connection. Click here to buy.

'The Mere Wife' by Maria Dahvana Headley In this unique modern-day retelling of Beowulf, two drastically different mothers ― one, a suburban housewife, the other a hardened veteran ― do whatever it takes to protect the ones they love. A breathtaking story about heroes, monsters, and those who love both, The Mere Wife puts a feminist twist on a literary classic readers will love. Click here to buy.

'Social Creature' by Tara Isabella Burton Tara Isabella Burton's dark and addictive thriller is the perfect #bookstagram, and not just because it has the word "social" in the title — because it's one of those summer books readers can't stop talking about. A spellbinding story about friendship, insecurity, desire, and obsession, this wholly original novel will have you looking at your own social media habits in a whole new light. Click here to buy.