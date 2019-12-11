Bustle

9 Beauty Products To Buy In Net-A-Porter's December 2019 Sale

By Rebecca Fearn
Nina Manandhar/Getty

Let's be honest, this time of year you'll no doubt be a little strapped for cash. Christmas present shopping can really take it out of you (and your purse), so a good sale is always welcomed. And Net-A-Porter has just launched potentially its best beauty sale of all time, with many of the coolest and most beloved beauty brands featuring discounts up to 50% off. Yep, for real. From NARS to Pat McGrath, I've found nine things to buy in the amazing Net-A-Porter beauty sale.

This sale is undeniably excellent news for the last minute Christmas present shoppers among us. If you didn't pick up your chosen gifts during the Black Friday deals, this is your chance to do it right this time. The sale features some of the hottest brands in beauty, from Tata Harper to Pat McGrath, Tom Daxon to Anya Hindmarch. Whether it's a super standout candle you're after or the perfect makeup set for New Year's Eve, this is the place you'll find it at.

And if you're already finished with all your Xmas shopping I guess that's too bad; you'll have to just pick up a few bits for yourself instead. Here are my top nine picks:

Tom Daxon Iridium Body Lotion
£45
£31.50
|
Net-A-Porter
With 30% off, this boujee body lotion would make an excellent extra present for the one in your life who keeps their skin silky smooth. It combines earthy juniper and vetiver with sweeter florals. Divine.
Pat McGrath Skin Fetish 003 Illuminator Kit - Golden
£70
£49
|
Net-A-Porter
If there was ever a time to get your hands on something by Pat McGrath, it's now. This golden kit has everything you'll need for your Christmas party or NYE celebrations. It contains a cream stick highlighter, an amazing iridescent powder highlighter, and a powder to blend everything in.
Eyeko Skinny Brush Mascara
£19
£9.50
|
Net-A-Porter
One of the beauty community's most beloved mascaras, this coats lashes from root to tip and provides a gorgeous yet subtle flutter.
Aerin Eau de Rose Cologne - Bamboo Rose
£120
£84
|
Net-A-Porter
Aerin's rose scents are absolutely divine, even for people who don't traditionally like rose. They come in huge bottles too, which justify the hefty price tags.
NARS Liquid Highlighter - Orgasm
£25
£17.50
|
Net-A-Porter
The liquid version of NARS' bestselling blusher is irresistible, and perfect for those who prefer a creamy texture. With 30% off, it's time to snap this guy up!
Illamasqua Lip Vault
£80
£40
|
Net-A-Porter
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you; this set really is half price. Containing five super wearable shades, from neutrals to reds, you won't need to buy lipstick for a good while after picking up this affordable kit.
Anya Hindmarch Smells Coffee scented candle
£150
£105
|
Net-A-Porter
An Anya Hindmarch candle is undoubtedly a collector's item, and this one is ideal for coffee fanatics. Light it in the morning to lift your senses no matter how much sleep you've had.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner - Berry Naughty
£17
£11.90
|
Net-A-Porter
Wearing deep berry lipsticks is one of the great joys of winter beauty, but they always require the help of a lip liner to stay put and to maintain definition. Nab this one by Charlotte Tilbury, which is 30% off.
Hourglass Confession Lipstick Collection
£309
£216.30
|
Net-A-Porter
The lipstick vault of all vaults now has an impressive 30% off, and while still pricey, I'd argue it's worth every penny. Featuring all 15 of the brand's Confession lipstick shades, there will be enough in here to share with your entire family.