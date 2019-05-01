When searching for your soul pup, you might want to consult the stars, or more specifically your sun sign. Finding your perfect dog is more than just how cute they are. It's about how they fit into your lifestyle. If you're into long hikes, a low activity pup isn't going to be your adventure buddy. And for Sagittarius, it's all about having an adventure buddy. The best dogs for Sagittarius zodiac signs are the pups who will leap into the adventure-mobile, ready to conquer the mountain or beach.

Sagittarius is a zodiac sign known for being enthusiastic, energetic, and harboring a deep love for exploration. No matter the landscape, you'll want a dog that is all about being off leash so they can trot by your side and even pave their own paths. But of course because your dog is the center of your entire universe, you'll have to make sure they're good with commands like "stop" and "stay."

It's a ruff life, not a rough life and Sagittarius knows this well. There are plenty of breeds that will hike all of the world's peaks with you, be your #vanlife co-pilot, and just hang when it's time to snack on a protein bar or, dog bone, respectively.

Bernese Mountain Dog Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Bernese Mountain Dog will race you to the mountain. Good luck trying to get this breed indoors when it's snowing outside. Berners are cuddle bears — and some are so big they could literally be mistaken for bears — but they're always up for a car ride with their Sagittarius soul human.

Border Collie Desiree Navarro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Border Collies famously require loads of playtime. Their energy is high key which is perfect for a Sagittarius who is always on the move. You'll have an adventure buddy in the Border Collie who will practically be begging you to throw the frisbee just one hundred more times.

Siberian Husky Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're looking to add a furry member to your pack, look no further than the Siberian Husky. Huskies love that pack life. They need space to run, much like a Sag's need for space to explore and venture.

Labrador Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Labrador Retriever is a loyal, friendly furry friend. They will seriously try to make friends with every single person that passes them. They might just enjoy heading out on the walking trails for the sole purpose of socializing. The Labrador Retriever is all about a good swim which any Sagittarius can indulge in.

Australian Shepherd John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images Famously intelligent, an Australian Shepherd might be bored with any zodiac sign other than a Sagittarius. These dogs need to be on the go, which is perfect for the Sag.

German Shepherd Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The German Shepherd has the ability to learn commands and actually listen to them. They're loyal and courageous and confident which goes hand in hand with Sagittarius' whole entire vibe.

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever is a loving and intelligent breed that will cuddle with a Sagittarius in the back of your adventure vehicle after a long day swimming and socializing on the hiking trails.

Portuguese Water Dog Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images The adventurous and athletic Portuguese Water Dog is a very loving dog. The Sagittarius is all about dedication and the Portuguese Water Dog will be dedicated to being your adventure buddy for as long as you have the energy to go fishing.