Fancy yourself a true Khaleesi? Does the iron throne make you weak at the bended knees? Do you think dragons are not a drag? Well guys, it might well be time to get to planning the nerdiest world-wide trip of all time. Because any true Game of Thrones fan would think it is well worth breaking into the rainy day fund to get your stan on and visit the sets of the show, am I right? But besides the cost and the logistics, choosing the best Game of Thrones location to visit will be the hardest part of all, because there are just so many. Well, fear not. I have compiled a handy list of all the top GoT spots for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.

HBO's epic fantasy show has won over so an army of loyal fans during the past few the years not only for its content (which, as we all know, is lit. I mean literally lit. Like, fire-breathing dragons lit.), but also for the incredible sets and scenery that have featured in it.

Maybe you want to relive the Red Wedding? (OK just kidding, nobody on this planet wants to relive that flipping scene.) But which scenes will have you longing to cross the narrow sea? The list below is sure to feature your fave.

1. Aït Benhaddou, Morocco — Yunkai mcdm83 on Instagram So, do you remember that fortified city that held slaves owned by evil masters? Where Daenerys used her dragons to burn them alive? Well y'all the only burn you will have to worry about in this hotspot is sunburn. Located in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, Aït Benhaddou has become a favourite for lots of Hollywood blockbusters. When you see it, it's easy to understand why. Aït Benhaddou has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987 and is every bit worth the attention it's getting right now.

2. Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland — North Of The Wall Game Of Thrones/HBO Pack your parkas and thermals for this one, or should I say cloaks and furs? This huge expanse of ice has been made famous by amorous wildlings, rogue men of the Night's Watch, and, of course, the dreaded white walkers. Can anybody say "brr it's cold in here"? I know I can, I just dropped it. However, according to travel site travelade, if you visit this location at the right time of year you will be met with considerably less snow and a lot more lush green scenery.

3. Old Town Dubrovnik, Croatia — King’s Landing Game Of Thrones/HBO Another sunny location, and the scene of a very shamed Cersei looking ticked off AF: Dubrovnik serves serious GoT holiday heaven. Not only is this city sunny, on the sea, and historic as heck — it's also famed for great food and even better people.

4. The Dark Hedges, County Antrim — The Kingsroad visitnorthernireland on Instagram These haunting trees are located in Northern Ireland. So not as difficult or spenny to visit as others on the list. These trees are most recognisable as being on the road from Castle Black to the capital. Memorable scenes include those featuring Arya trying to head north in search of her family.

5. Alcázar of Seville, Spain — Water Gardens of Dorne visitseville on Instagram This 700-year-old palace is so unbelievably gorgeous that it was a must location for your fave show. Especially as the seat of the House Martell of Sunspear. Remember them? The super glam and seemingly promiscuous lot who are sex positive with a capital S? Yeah I know right? They rock.

6. Castle Ward Estate, County Down — Winterfell Game Of Thrones/HBO Ned Stark's old haunt and the castle that is literally keeping the north together is actually Castle Ward Estate in Northern Ireland's County Down. Whether it's watching Sansa prance around chucking filthies at Daenerys or back in the good old days when they all had dire wolves — Winterfell is one of the hottest spots in GoT.

7. Gaztelugatxe, Basque Country — Dragonstone cotebasquemadame on Instagram The stunning AF location of Gaztelugatxe served as Dragonstone, the gateway to Westeros, in HBO's series. The Basque Country also gets a special S/O for having a history as strange and barbaric as the place it is meant to be. According to the New York Times, witch trials were held here during the 17th century.

8. Castle of Zafra, Guadalajara, Spain — Tower Of Joy Game Of Thrones/HBO This was the location of Jon Snow's birth, so I guess you would want it to be pretty magnificent. And magnificent it is. The mediaeval castle is in the Sierra de Caldereros and a must see for those seeking answers. And of course, selfies.

9. Trujillo Castle, Cáceres, Spain — Casterly Rock allsidigesolvor on Instagram Guys, this is the family seat of TV's hottest incestuous super villain, Cersei. Another stop in Spain, this old Arab fortress is utterly vast and steeped in history.