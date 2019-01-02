There are still plenty of mysteries left to unravel when Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns in April — Spoilers for Season 7 of Game of Thrones — but there is one major question hanging over the citizens of Westeros that is particularly troubling: What will happen on Game of Thrones when Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen discover they're related? Well, the show's cast and creators weighed in on the shocking secret, and it looks like there is still plenty of drama to come before someone finally wins the Iron Throne.

"From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting, because the story is no longer about who Jon's parents are," creator DB Weiss told TV Guide about how the secret of Jon's parentage will affect things in the final season. "It's about what happens when Jon finds out."

At the end of Season 7, Jon (Kit Harington) gave up his title of King in the North in order to bend the knee to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), who arrived at the Wall and pledged to help the North fight the White Walkers. And, after a season of sexual tension between the pair, Jon and Daenerys finally consummated their relationship in the season finale — right around when the audience discovered that Jon is not the bastard son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), as he believes, but is actually the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen, Daenerys' late brother, and Ned's sister, Lyanna.

That revelation means that Jon is actually higher in line for the Iron Throne than Daenerys is. It also means that he is Daenerys' nephew.

According to Clarke, that, should Daenerys lean of Jon's true parentage, it would be a major blow. After all, the Mother of Dragons has been on a quest to avenge her brother's death and take back the Iron Throne since the beginning of the series. "Daenerys' lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne," Clarke told TV Guide. "She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep."

As of the end of Season 7, the only people who know about Jon's parents are his brother Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and friend Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). Considering that most secrets in Westeros don't manage to stay hidden for very long, it's only a matter of time before even more characters discover that Jon is not a bastard, after all.

And if Jon finds out, Harington thinks it won't be long before he shares that revelation with his new love. "Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie," Harington said. "Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him."

While Harington did weigh in on how Jon would take the news that he's actually a Targaryen, don't expect him to drop very many clues about what to expect from Season 8 of Game of Thrones. In September, the actor told Bustle that he's refraining from talking about the upcoming season in order to avoid fans thinking it's a hint about what's to come.

"Usually, I'd be able to say something, but I've noticed anything I've said about the new season people think is a clue," Harington told Bustle in 2018. "I'm just not gonna even say anything surprised me if it didn't or it did, because then I just get quoted on it somewhere. And it's, I think it's safe just to say nothing."

However, in that same interview, Harington did note that of all of the fan theories that he's seen floating around the Internet, nothing has come close to being accurate. "Generally, they're quite wide on the mark, which is good," he explained. "It's what's keeping everyone on their toes."

One thing is for certain: When Jon and Daenerys find out that there's another Targaryen in line for the Iron Throne, things will get much more complicated in the quest to rule the Seven Kingdoms. Let's just hope it's only hearts that get broken in Season 8, and not bones.