There's nothing I love more than spending time outdoors during the winter, but looking cute when it's 15 degrees outside, dressed in layers and layers of gear can be a challenge. This is especially true when it comes to figuring out how to style your hair when you're skiing, snowboarding, or doing any other fun, snow activities. You don't have to just throw a beanie on top of your hair or pull your strands back into a ponytail, though — there are lots of other ways to spruce up your locks so they look cute, but more importantly, will stay out of your face while you're flying down the mountain.

If you're like me and have lots of hair, trying to fit it under a beanie or helmet is a task in and of itself. Don't even get me started on looking cute with a beanie, helmet, scarf, and goggles wrapped around my head — it's usually not happening. That's why I'm on the lookout for a great hairstyle for skiing.

Typically, low styles like braids, buns, and ponytails work great when you're on the slopes. Stay away from high styles or loose styles — the last thing you need is a top knot uncomfortably squished in your helmet or your hair style falling apart and flying in your face. In addition to being uncomfortable (and a little nerve wracking) it can also be dangerous: You need full visibility in this sport!

Below are some of my favorite active hairstyles for any sport, whether you're skiing or just sledding down the mountain.

1. Braid Styles

MakeupWearables Hairstyles on YouTube

Braids are a great option for skiing or boarding, and they are so versatile, you can create your very own unique look. Plus, they don't fall apart when you're taking your helmet on and off. Win.

2. French Braid For Natural Hair

Rayann410 on YouTube

If french braids are too intimidating for you, not to worry — this tutorial breaks it down in the simplest way so even beginners can follow along.

3. Low Pony

Fancy Hair on YouTube

The low pony option in this tutorial is one of my favorites — it's so simple, and you'll appreciate that when you wake up bright and early to hit the runs.

4. Dutch braids

Bethany Robertson on YouTube

These dutch braids will have you skiing in comfort and style.

5. Low Pony Double Braid

Braidsandstyles12 on YouTube

Split your hair for middle part, braid each side and pull back for a really pretty pony that won't leave your bangs flying in your face.

6. Half-Back Hair

Abby Smith on YouTube

Want to leave your hair down? This half-back tutorial is perfect if you have a manageable amount of hair (not thick).

7. Sleek Low Bun

happycurlhappygirl on YouTube

If you have curly hair and are looking for a way to style it back into a sleek, simple low bun, check this tutorial out.

8. Headband Braids

Missy Sue on YouTube

If you're looking for a cute style to go with ear warmers, these headband braids are a great option.

9. Braided Low Bun

Angela Lanter on YouTube

A low bun is a pretty look that keeps your hair under control. You can play it up by creating two mini low buns or a side bun.

