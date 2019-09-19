Autumn may be the season for all things spooky, but it's also the best time of year to cuddle up with your closest friend and watch a ton of movies. I mean, what's a sleepover without an endless list of films to eventually fall asleep to before Netflix inevitably asks if you're still there? So whether you feel like spending a sleepover marathoning some quality rom-coms or frightfully delightful horrors, you're probably after the best films on Netflix UK to watch with your BFF.

Well, you're in luck. Since becoming the streaming site for all your film and television needs, Netflix has amassed quick the catalogue to choose from. On top of that, tons of originals totally deserve a spot on your collective watch-list. Who knew that 2019 would provide a resurgence in quality romantic comedies and horror flicks, eh? That coupled with the iconic movies from years gone by available with the swipe of finger makes for one iconic night with your bestie.

Whether you're in the mood to cry your heart out or scare yourself silly, these are the best films for the perfect night with your BFF. Just make sure you've got tissues for the tears and pillows to grab in fear because you're gonna need both. Trust.

1. 'Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging' Jessica Bailey on YouTube If were in secondary school when this gem came out in 2008, there's literally nothing more relatable than Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. From swooning over a young Aaron Taylor-Thomas to worrying about the size of your nunga nungas, this was like the holy grail for British teens who felt different. Sure, you may be older now, but it's a great film to relive those awkward years and laugh at the sort of shenanigans you'd get into.

2. 'Shaun of the Dead' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The perfect film for the first time horror viewer, Shaun of the Dead has just the right amount of comedy to take your mind off the missing limbs and vacant eyes of Britain's ever-increasing zombie population. Starring Simon Pegg as the titular Shaun, him and his mates fend off a horde of zombies while holed up in their local pub. Sounds as British as it gets. Shaun of the Dead also marks the start of Edgar Wright's Cornetto Trilogy, which continues with Hot Fuzz and The World's End.

3. 'Always Be My Maybe' Netflix on YouTube Always Be My Maybe has the perfect balance of comedy, warm fuzzy feelings, and heartache that'll have you stanning this couple from the get-go. From childhood friends to brief teen lovers, Sasha and Marcus find themselves reconnecting again after spending a decade apart from each other. The film hits all the rom-com clichés you'd expect, but it also turns them on its head and makes for a truly unique watch, and one you'll deffo want to share.

4. 'Snatch' Snatch (2000) - Trailer on YouTube Anything with Brad Pitt in is a must for a movie night with your bestie, but this film may not necessarily be on your first thought. Snatch is one of Guy Ritchie's staple films, demonstrating his knack for seamlessly combining your typical crime film with unforgettable comedy. It's one of those films that'll have you in stitches, but also wanting to hold them in to fully comprehend what's actually going on. You may want to put some time aside for this one to fully appreciate it — especially to admire the length Pitt goes to with his accent.

5. 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Netflix on YouTube Even if you haven't come across the books, you've probably seen at least a little bit of To All The Boys I've Loved Before. One of Netflix's best originals this year, it perfectly encapsulates all those pent up teen feelings for all the boys you've had a crush on. Not only that, but Netflix confirmed that filming for the two sequels are already underway, with To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You coming out next February.

6. 'The Silence of the Lambs' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Despite not being your typical horror film, you'll want to grab some pillows — or your BFF's arm — for The Silence of the Lambs. The film strays away from the usual jump-scare tactics and instead plays on your nerves through characters staring directly at the screen, tense AF sequences, and mind games. Just make sure you don't enjoy a bottle of Chianti with this film. You'll regret it.

7. 'Bridesmaids' Movieclips on YouTube If you need a little respite after watching something like Silence of the Lambs, Bridesmaids has your back. There's no cannibals or serial killers here; instead, it's a stellar line-up of female comedians who find themselves in some fairly dire situations while trying to organise a wedding. From teaching valuable life lessons (like not dining at a questionable looking restaurant) to what not to do when on an internal flight, Bridesmaids is one of those films that gets funnier and funnier with every watch. But would you expect anything less from the likes of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy?

8. 'Someone Great' Netflix on YouTube The ultimate film to watch with your partner in crime, Someone Great is a love letter to ever-lasting friendships and unbreakable bonds. If you're in a similar situation to Jenny, i.e. being dumped by a long-term boyfriend, Someone Great is decent mood board for organising a BFF adventure around a city like New York. This Netflix original will also make you fall in love with its three leads — Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, and DeWanda Wise.

9. '1922' Netflix on YouTube Wanting to watch a straight-up horror? Well, Netflix has only gone and added to the current Stephen King renaissance with an adaptation of his novella 1922. Again, it's not your typical horror but this time around the scares come more from the mundane aspects of the story, and how something small can suddenly warp into a seemingly delusional crime.