The news is . . . not good, folks. If you've got activism burnout, honey, I feel you. That's why I've put together this short list of nine books that will renew your activism if the news cycle has you down.

You can't scroll Facebook or Twitter without seeing the disbelief and disdain hurled at victims of sexual assault and harassment, and calls for curtailing the bodily autonomy of people with uteruses. That's not to mention the unrelenting denigration and discrimination against the LGTBQIAP+ community, immigrants, people of color, the disabled, members of religious minorities, the poor, the homeless, and anyone else who isn't a wealthy, white, able-bodied, cisgender, heterosexual, American man.

So yeah, you're tired. I'm tired. Everyone is tired, and for good reasons. But we have an obligation to keep fighting, even though there's nothing any of us would like more than to just run away to our hidey holes and wait for all of this to blow over. You and I both know we can't afford to do that.

So take a break, and take a few deep breaths. Pick out one of the books on the list below, and use it to recharge your activist batteries. Then get back out there and keep fighting.

'Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger' by Rebecca Traister All the Single Ladies author Rebecca Traister returns in 2018 with another feminist hit. Good and Mad tracks the power of feminist fury to change society throughout history. Click here to buy.

'When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir' by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and asha bandele Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors discusses the history of the movement in this memoir, co-written with former Essence Magazine Features Editor asha bandele. Click here to buy.

'How Does It Feel to Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America' by Moustafa Bayoumi Focusing on Millennials in Brooklyn, Moustafa Bayoumi's How Does It Feel to Be a Problem? examines the lives of young Muslims and Arab-Americans living in the U.S. in the shadow of Sep. 11, 2001. Click here to buy.

'Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality' by Sarah McBride This memoir from trans activist Sarah McBride tackles issues faced by trans Americans across the country, including inaccessible restrooms and health care obstacles. Click here to buy.

'Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women's Anger' by Soraya Chemaly Another book on women's anger, Soraya Chemaly's Rage Becomes Her is an inspiring call to arms for women around the world: Get angry, and use that anger to facilitate change. Click here to buy.

'Keep Marching: How Every Woman Can Take Action and Change Our World' by Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner For the days when you feel as if you've done all you can, there's Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner's Keep Marching, which will give you ideas on how you can keep on keeping on in the fight for radical change. Click here to buy.

'Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt' by Sarah Jaffe Why have so many prominent activist groups formed over the last 10 years? That's the question Sarah Jaffe attempts to answer in Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt. Click here to buy

'No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age' by Jane F. McAlevey Want to put together a team of activists, but have no idea where to start? Check out Jane F. McAlevey's handy guide, No Shortcuts. Click here to buy.