As the great tundra snow cloud that is winter approaches, I'll bet you are dusting off all your old jackets and getting ready to wrap up. Well darling, I don't mean to be rude but your jacket is boring, let's give it a little spruce. What you need is a stylish colourful faux fur scarf to make your coat pop.

Not only is adding a little pop of colour always a good idea for every occasion, but this is a really easy and inexpensive way to improve upon your wardrobe without being wasteful. I don't know about y'all, but as an obsessive charity shop shopper, I have developed an intense illness known as "jacket-itis." Yes, I am self diagnosing again. Anyhow, the symptoms are as follows

Buying too many jackets/coats

Refusing to let go of any jackets/coats

Secretly praying for cold weather to engage these jackets/coats

Suddenly having more coats than you know what to do with

Faux fur scarves are a perfect way to trick yourself into believing you have more coats than you actually do. And as they are removable, inter changeable, and cheap as chips, and stand out accessories. Get it girl.

Two Tone Faux Fur Scarf £28 Miss Selfridge Red and pink, what do you think? Well, I think it's a solid fab out of ten from me. Valentines just came early this year, so be your own Valentine in this cute AF number.

Faux Shearling Scarf £14.99 Bershka Orange and ma-hoosive, you will be snug as a little bug in a rug. A very orange bug in a rug, but dreamy. Special props for this scarf which will keep you warm AF when the winter tundra hits.

Faux Fur Stole £45 & Other Stories OK so ordinarily I would be very adverse to the colour purple (not the movie, love that), however this stole is just what you need to both keep you toasty and totally jazz up an otherwise slightly dull coat. This is screaming for a collarless over coat in clashing check. Bet there is one waiting for you in the nearest charity shop as we speak.

Purple Leopard Print Faux Fur Stole Scarf £19.99 £9.99 New Look Well hello brightly coloured rainbow Lisa Frank dream, it is very nice to meet you. New Look has really been knocking it out of the park as of late and this particular nugget (and all other accessories) is on sale at the moment so hop on over to your nearest New Look ASAP.

Faux Fur Shawl £45 John Lewis You see this is particularly good as this burst of yellow is like sunshine on a rainy day. Hey, who even knows, it might provide more vitamin D than a light box. Disclaimer: does not provide vitamin D. Reclaimer: it is so gorge.

Yellow Neon Padded Scarf £12.99 £6.49 New Look High fashion chic here guys. Neon is busting up the high street of late, meaning being fabulous and also visible is very in vogue. Make sure you're seen in this cosy AF number.

Orange Faux Fur Shawl Scarf £22 Ricer Island Orange you glad I picked this one? Sorry, couldn't help myself but my oh my, orange remains firmly my favourite colour. It is just such a happy, warm colour. Brighten up your day/wardrobe, and special bonus points for the check lining underneath this bad boy which means it is secretly stylish in two ways.

Coloured Faux Fur Scarf £25.99 Zara Do you ever wonder how blue became known as a negative thing? Like, "the blues"? I mean look how happy this colour is! Worn best with some in your face animal print for a stylish yet cosy look.

This A/W, scarf love is fur-real.