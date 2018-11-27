Autumn has almost come to an official end, which means something important in terms of your horoscope: Scorpio season is officially over, and Sagittarius season has begun. This is a pretty intense shift in energy: Scorpio is a water sign, and the season was all about mystery and emotion, while Sagittarius is a fire sign, which means it is creative, expressive, flexible, and resourceful. No matter what you feel during this time, you'll need to focus your energy the right way, and crystals can help. There are a few crystals for Sagittarius season that will help you make this time the best it can be.

This season will usher in winter as autumn comes to an end, which means that you'll be inspired to move forward and start thinking about your goals for the future. Sagittarius' love to travel, go on adventures, explore, learn, and experience as much as possible, which means that this could be a very busy month for everyone. This is a good time to leave your comfort zone, do the new thing you've been thinking about, and take a leap into something unexpected. Sag season will leave you feeling more open-minded and positive than usual, and you should use that energy to your advantage.

That said, all of that powerful Sagittarius energy can also be a bit overwhelming. You might get so focused on accomplishing a goal or doing something specific that you forget about all of the little things in your life that need to be tended to. There are a lot of crystals out there that are grounding, and that will help keep you focused on the right thing when you need that. After all, as great as it is to move forward, do something different, and feel and act more confident, you still need to pay attention to the details. Below are a few crystals that will help you harness all of this energy and use it for good:

1 Blue Goldstone Etsy Blue Goldstone Tumbled Gemstone, $2.45, Etsy Sagittarius energy is powerful — so powerful that it can end up making your mind run all over the place, from one goal to the next before you're really ready. According to Mumbles and Things, Blue Goldstone will help keep you on the right path to "drive your goals."

2 Snowflake Obsidian Etsy Snowflake Obsidian, $1.33, Etsy Sagittarius energy needs to be grounded sometimes, meaning a grounding stone like snowflake obsidian is necessary. You'll need it to calm down a bit sometimes.

3 Pyrite Pyrite Pyrite, $7.65, Etsy Pyrite improves the energy in your body, providing a cheering effect when you need it. AstroStyle says, "This mineral also stimulates the activity of the digestive and immune systems. Sagittarius rules the liver and hips, and as and the winter (and holiday) season can do a number on our health, working with this stone during this time is great for purification and detoxification." It can also help with depression and will give you confidence, which is important as Sagittarius season brings us into the dark winter months.

4 Turquoise Etsy Turquoise Tumblestone, $2.75, Etsy Mumbles and Things says that turquoise is often known as the "stone of wanders," which makes it ideal for Sagittarius energy. Turquoise can also protect against negative energy, and carries a lot of wisdom and truth, allowing you to listen to yourself more and understand yourself better.

5 Lapis Lazuli Etsy Lapis Lazuli, $3+, Etsy Lapis lazuli is a stone of royalty, a symbol of being on top. According to Astrostyle, "Sagittarius and its Jupiter-ruled energy desire that we expand and liberate ourselves, and lapis lazuli does just that." It helps us with friendship, wisdom, and honesty, as it also encourages self-awareness and the acceptance of hard truths. It can increase instinctive reactions and keep things moving forward through fear.

6 Topaz Etsy Golden Topaz, $3.99+, Etsy Topaz is the traditional stone for a Sagittarius, which makes it great to have during Sagittarius season. Topaz is known as the stone of success and love, and it also promotes truth and forgiveness. Crystal Vaults says, "it removes and demolishes doubts and strengthens your beliefs." It's also good for your imagination, and for keeping you open-minded about new adventures.

7 Charoite Etsy Charoite Tumbled Stone, $13, Etsy Sagittarius season demands some form of grounding, which is where charoite comes in. According to AstroStar, it helps you stay in the moment and find the best thing about the present moment.

8 Smokey Quartz Etsy Raw Smokey Quartz, $5+, Etsy Smokey quartz is a great stone for protection. According to Crystal Life, it's also calming and serene to Sagittarius, and helps with intuition and optimism.