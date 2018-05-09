Some people are naturally friendly, no matter who they’re talking to or interacting with. Sometimes, however, friendliness may be construed as flirtiness: Did that lingering eye contact mean something? Did you stand closer to the person when speaking to them? Did you tease them about something more so than you would towards a friend? While there are similarities between the two, there’s also a difference between being friendly and flirty. After all, if you’re just trying being friendly, you probably don’t want to send flirty vibes out; however, in other cases, you probably do want to send out flirtatious signals. Understanding how they differ is the key to navigating various situations so there are no mixed signals on either person’s end. Personally, I fall into the accidentally-flirty camp, as I am super friendly and men often misconstrue it as though I just told them I like them… a LOT.

“It’s important to differentiate flirting from friendliness because research is clear that we aren’t always great at figuring out the difference,” David Bennett, counselor and relationship expert with Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. “In fact, men and women are both bad at discerning the difference, but in different ways. Generally, men tend to overestimate women’s friendliness as sexual interest, whereas women underestimate men’s sexual intentions and just assume men are being friendly when they are, in fact, flirting.”

Thomas Edwards, Founder of The Professional Wingman, agrees, and thinks it’s easy for someone to misunderstand being friendly for being flirty. “Unfortunately, many guys today have a low bar in terms what they consider a woman showing interest, based on their own self-esteem,” he tells Bustle. “The fact women are responsive at all can be misinterpreted as ‘they’re into me.’ But, in reality, there are clear signs beyond just saying ‘hi’ back that can show you’re flirting.”

Of course, one person in the situation may be friendly while the other is flirty, or vice-versa. “Without knowing someone’s intentions, flirting and friendly behaviors are often nearly identical, and this makes knowing the difference extremely frustrating for everyone involved,” Bennett says. “In actuality, everything depends on the context and level of romantic interest in each person.”

Below, relationship experts weigh in to help discern the difference between being friendly and flirty. So, the next time you find yourself in a confusing “Friendly or flirty?” situation, you can better see if your behavior — or the other person’s — is exhibiting one more than the other. Here are nine signs someone is flirting, not just being friendly.

