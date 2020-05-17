I think it's fair to say we're all Normal People-obsessed. The recent BBC series re-ignited our love for the story written by Sally Rooney, which we first devoured in the summer of 2018. Everything about the TV adaptation was spot on, from the chemistry between the two characters to the glorious locations. The clothes were also note-worthy, with Marianne's wardrobe sticking out in particular. In fact, the dress she wore during her summer trip to Italy has become one of her most talked-about looks. Want to recreate it? I've found nine dupes for Marianne's black dress for you to rock this summer.

The wardrobe for both Connell and Marianne has been hugely praised by fans, both for representing the characters and inspiring our own fashion choices. In fact, Connell's beloved silver chain necklace he wears throughout the series now even has its own Instagram fan page.

As mentioned, for Marianne, it was all about this gorgeous black sun dress she rocked during the group's trip to Italy in the summer time. Whether we're still stuck in lockdown for the foreseeable or we're able to get out and about, this is the ideal dress for summer 2020, and there are plenty of high street dupes.

