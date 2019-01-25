It's hard to believe, but we're already almost one full month into 2019, with February just around the corner. January was a busy time, especially in the world of pop culture. From the Golden Globes to the start of The Bachelor to the release of Ariana Grande's latest song, a lot of entertainment events have happened these past few weeks, and the month isn't over yet (hello, Rent: Live and the SAG Awards on Jan. 27!). That said, the coming weeks aren't looking to be any slower, but that might just be a good thing, considering all of the exciting movies and TV shows out in February 2019.

There are other pop culture events happening next month worth getting amped for, including awards shows like the Oscars (Feb. 24) and Grammys (Feb. 10), not to mention the Superbowl (coming up fast, on Feb. 3). But the movies and TV shows out in February are super exciting, as they range the gamut from nail-biting thrillers to heartwarming sitcoms. Get your calendar out and start clearing some dates, because you're going to want to make sure you catch all nine of the upcoming releases on this list, compiled by Bustle's Entertainment editors.

'Velvet Buzzsaw' Netflix on YouTube Streaming On Netflix: Feb 1 "Writer/director Dan Gilroy last collaborated with Jake Gyllenhaal on the 2014 thriller Nightcrawler, so you know that their new project Velvet Buzzsaw, a horror movie set in the contemporary art scene, is going to be comfortable making you uncomfortable. Toni Collette, Gilroy's wife Rene Russo, Daveed Diggs, and John Malkovich are also in the mix, in this story about a mysterious artist whose work really kills." — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'Miss Bala' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube In Theaters: Feb 1 "I. CAN'T. WAIT. Gina Rodriguez is a star, and I just want to see her take down a crew of drug dealing thugs. Also, the film is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the woman who directed Thirteen (and, yes, Twilight). Hardwicke has spent a majority of her career bringing women's stories to life, and it's really pretty criminal she still hasn't gotten the credit she deserves for a) launching a massive, groundbreaking franchise, and b) being a very, very good director. Not only do I think Miss Bala looks good and fun, I also want to go to support Hardwicke, and you should all come with me!" — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Russian Doll' Netflix on YouTube Streaming On Netflix: Feb 1 "The less you know about Netflix's Russian Doll, the better. What I will tell you about this is that it stars the deeply charismatic Natasha Lyonne, who created the show with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, Sleeping With Other People). Clearly, the show has comedy chops, but after watching the entire season, I can tell you that the jokes play counter to a much headier, existential premise. Russian Doll will make you contemplate your existence and your purpose in life over and over (and over, and over) — but it's never too heavy or a bore. Like the matryoshka doll, you'll want to get to the center of it all." — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor

The Puppy Bowl Animal Planet on YouTube Airing On Animal Planet: Feb 3 "The Super Bowl gets all the hype — star-studded commercials, great snacks, and a Travis Scott performance (with potential for a baby Stormi cameo). But there's an equally exciting event on the horizon that deserves just as much attention: Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl. In fact, 2019 marks the 15th year of this television pup-nomenon, where Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff compete with all kinds of cuteness. Bonus: The Puppy Bowl dogs are available for adoption, meaning you can help give your favorite canine athlete a loving home. What's better than that?" — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

'One Day At A Time' Season 3 Netflix on YouTube Streaming On Netflix: Feb 8 "This show is so underrated. A hilarious and sweet sitcom about a Cuban family living in California, it deserves so much more attention than its gotten — particularly for the always scene-stealing Rita Moreno. I can't wait for Season 3!" — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'The LEGO Movie 2' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube In Theaters: Feb. 8 "Everything is awesome... AGAIN." — Allison Piwowarski, Deputy Entertainment Editor

'Boomerang' blackfilmweb on YouTube Airing On BET: Feb 12 "Co-produced by Halle Berry and Lena Waithe, the series is based on the iconic 1992 rom-com of the same name. The show isn't a reboot, as much as it picks up where the movie left off — it's all about Bryson (Tequan Richmond) and Simone (Tetona Jackson), who are the kids of Eddie Murphy and Robin Givens' characters from the original movie. They, and their friends, are in their 20s, trying to figure out their careers and relationships, all while living in stunning Atlanta mansions somehow. There are love triangles, hilarious sidekick friends, a great soundtrack, and the 'will they, won't they' sexual tension between the two leads is so palpable, it hurts." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

'Dating Around' Netflix Streaming On Netflix: Feb. 14 "Netflix has done little to no promo for this new dating show, so the only thing to go by is its description: 'In a series of flirtations and fails, six real-life singles navigate five blind dates. Their mission: find one perfect match worthy of a second date.' I’ll admit: it’s very likely this will be trash, but in a guilty pleasure, 2000s-era Next kind of way any ‘90s kid can appreciate. On the other hand, it could turn out to be a surprisingly apt portrait of modern dating culture — after all, it wouldn’t be the first time Netflix pulled off a breakout reality series." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor