Bustle

9 Gifts That The No. 1 Hun In Your Life Will Live, Laugh, Love For Christmas 2019

By Aoife Hanna
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Even for those who live, laugh, and love going shopping — figuring out what to get people is often a bit of a bind. Luckily though, it has never been easier to get gifts for the ultimate hun in your life. Because Prosecco o'clock should and can be 24/7, am I right huns?

So what makes a hun? Apart from all that glam, there are many signifiers but one sign in particular can help you identify the hun in your life. They tend to sign off all correspondence with multiple Xs and sometimes even Os. No matter who the individual is. Boss, colleague, family, local MP. In this way, there's a stunning egalitarian nature to huns and their movement. XOXO.

If Gemma Collins is the queen of the huns, then live, laugh, love is the motto emblazoned on their coat of arms. And that coat of arms is probably made from crushed grey velvet with a pink leather trim.

Now that we're in the slow descent towards the Yuletide season, what makes a gift worthy of your favourite hun? Well TBH that's debatable but I'm of the opinion that anything with a bit of glitz and glam and/or a quirky or sentimental phrase on it fits the bill. Now here are some little bits to make you No. 1 hun feel special as can be. XOXO.

1. Glittery Slogan Socks

Personalised Glitter Please Bring Socks
£12.99
|
Prezzybox
Just the ticket for anyone who wants to say "talk to the feet cuz the face ain't drinkin." Customisable in both the name AND the alcohol and available in one size, 4-7.

2. Crushed Velvet Bedspread

Quilted Velvet Bedspread
£45
|
Matalan
What do you call a hun's house without a bit of grey crushed velvet? Unfinished. This is the perfect addition to any hun home and will light up the life of your loved hun.

3. Motivational Wall Art

Nick Cranston - Amazing Adventure/Good Vibes Unframed Prints
£10
|
John Lewis
As the ancient philosophical question asks, is a hun's house really a home unless it has any number of inspiring slogans festooned on the walls? Answer is no so stock it up. Set of 2, 40 x 30cm.

4. Prosecco O'Clock Doormat

Knock Knock It's Prosecco O'Clock Doormat
£34
|
Not On The High Street
Give your visitors the welcome they deserve with this cheeky door mat. Best make sure you always have a bottle in the fridge too, otherwise you might get done for false advertising.

5. Diamante Chandelier Canvas

Diamante Chandelier Canvas
£20
|
Dunelm
It's a canvas print. It's got a chandelier on. It has diamantes on top of the chandelier. A true trifecta of hun power that they'll live, laugh, and love.

6. ‘Gym? Gin’ T-Shirt

‘Gym? Gin’ Women’s Exercise T Shirt
£21
|
Not On The High Street
Available in pink, grey, or blue and sizes S to XL, this one is sure to get a few giggles in zumba class.

7. Water Bottle

Fabulous Tracker Water Bottle
£6
|
Matalan
Matalan's description for this water bottle reads: "Look and feel fabulous as you keep hydrated with this sassy slogan water bottle." I mean if that's not enough to say I'll take three, it also has 1L capacity and actual glitter on it. Yes please.

8. Bathroom Plaque

Wooden Bathe Plaque
£4
|
Dunelm
The more advanced hun tends to love nothing more than a bathroom that looks like a tiny light house. Whether it's by the sea or not. Say "ahoy hun, wash yourself" with this cute AF sign.

9. Notebook

Hardback Quotes A5 Notebook
£1
|
The Range
Enjoy your very own shot at getting s*** done with these cute AF notebooks.

With all these options you'll have your shopping sorted and a glass of chilled Prosecco in your hand in no time.