It's a new year, and most of us are gearing up for a fresh start and clean slate. However, it's difficult to have a "clean slate" when your apartment is, to put it lightly, a disaster. Getting your kitchen and bathroom tidied may eat up a couple hours of your time, but the space that seem to always take what feel likes forever to reorganize is the closet. Seriously, getting your closet organized can be one heck of a challenge if it's been a while, but it's totally doable — even for the messiest of people (*hesitantly raises hand*).

In a 2011 survey from Rubbermaid, 91 percent of people polled that they feel overwhelmed when their house is cluttered and disorganized. I know some people claim to thrive when their apartment is a mess, but the truth is, research has shown that staying organized actually impacts your health for the better: It can improve sleeping habits, reduce stress, and boost your mood.

"First, [organizing] optimizes your use of your time. You focus on your priorities, because you have already reviewed them for the week or month ahead and have scheduled them in," Dr. Dana Gionta wrote for Psychology Today. "Second, you feel more in control of your schedule."

If you're not sure where to start, here are nine ways to keep your closet super organized all year.

1 Put Away Clothes That Aren't In Season Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Storing your seasonal clothing in bins, or garment bags, will help you keep your closet much more organized. "Wash and dry-clean out-of-season clothes before you put them in storage, because antiperspirant, cologne and makeup residue attracts insects," Geralin Thomas, a professional organizer and president of Metropolitan Organizing, told Forbes in 2015.

2 Use Labels Giphy Labels are your friend — especially if you share closet space with a significant other or roommate. You'll save time by not having to dig around for items before work in the morning, and, it will just make your shared space much easier to manage overall.

3 Customize Your Shelving Giphy "Customize shelving to work for you and your things, not the other way around," Jeni Aron, a professional organizer and owner of Clutter Cowgirl, told Real Simple. Amazon has a pretty wide selection of affordable, adjustable closet shelves so you can even customize shelving in an rented apartment.

4 Donate Giphy A good rule of thumb is to donate the clothing in good shape you haven't worn in six months, along with shoes or accessories. If you're having trouble parting with a splurge item, you can always take things to a resale shop to get a little bang for your buck.

5 And Straight-Up Get Rid Of Things Giphy Time to try Marie Kondo's KonMari method, and get rid of the things in your closet that don't "spark joy" — especially the items that haven't seen the light of day in years. Deep cleaning your closet can be a grueling task, but, your future self will thank you for decluttering. Throw out stained, broken, or otherwise unwearable clothes and accessories, and donate the rest.

6 Take Everything Out Of Your Closet Giphy If your closet is really disorganized, it may be best to take everything out of your closet first before trying to reorganize it. That way, you can truly see what you need to get rid of, what you want to keep, and what needs refolded. Plus, it's probably not a bad idea to wipe down and dust your shelves.

7 Learn A Folding Method Ebury Reads on YouTube Folding clothes can be half the battle when it comes to organizing and creating room in your closet. Again, Marie Kondo has an superbly efficient method for folding clothes. Or, you can test out a range of different folding methods to find what works best for you in the space you are working with.

8 Make Use Of Shelving That's Higher Up Giphy If you haven't been making use of the shelves higher up in your closet, it's time to. Writer and home organizer Elizabeth Larkin suggested in an article for The Spruce that buying a step stool is a worthy purchase for anyone who has tall closet space that's not being utilized.