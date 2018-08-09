I think we can all agree that if we could change the world while we travel the world, we surely would. Personally, I never really imagined that the two ideas could be congruous. As it turns out, though, there are tons of hotels that give back — and all we have to do to participate is simply chose to stay there. The hospitality for charity trend is growing, and now it's easier than ever get involved. Here I've rounded up a collection of hotels around the world that give back and donate portions of their profits to charity, so that you can pay it forward while you're on vacation.

Making smart hotel choices is no longer about picking the place with the most unobscured beach view or most updated amenities — it's also about finding the hospitality companies that are committed to contributing to the greater good, and not just for profit. (Alternatively, there's also a growing trend in the non-profit arena, in which organizations are opening up their own hotels as a creative and innovative way to support their charitable objectives.)

With so many different ways to combine your philanthropic goals and travel goals, there's no reason not to consider a hotel that gives back before booking your next trip. Here's a collection of hotels that give back to international causes, local social causes, and more.

London, England: Andaz London Liverpool Street Andaz Hotels By Hyatt/Business Wire As part of a collaboration with (RED) — the nonprofit organization co-founded by U2 frontman Bono and Bobby Shriver that fights to end HIV/AIDs in Africa — the Andaz London Liverpool Street hotel from Hyatt has debuted a new custom suite designed by acclaimed English designer Sir Terence Conran that has a charitable mission: A portion of the profits from booking this suite will directly support (RED) and the fight to end HIV/AIDs in Africa.

Granada, Nicaragua & Oaxaza, Mexico: Hotel Con Corazon Between its two locations in Granada, Nicaragua and Oaxaca, Mexico, the Hotel Con Corazon invests its profits into local community programs that help kids in school to prepare for the future. The charity efforts include funding and mentorship. Each year, the hotel helps to support an average of 250 children. Additionally the hotel is on a personal ecological mission to be sustainable and green.

Key West, Florida: Casa Marina Key West Casa Marina Key West by Hilton's Waldorf Astoria made it through Hurricane Irma, so they contribute to surrounding areas that were not as lucky. Charitable efforts range from offering volunteers to funding to help rebuild.

Malilangwe Reserve, Chiredzi, Zimbabwe: Singita Pamushana Lodge If you're an animal lover, you'll love Singita Pamushana Lodge's mission. They use their profits to fund the reintroduction of rare white and black rhinos in addition to efforts to maintain and sustain the local environment.

Negril, Jamaica: Rockhouse Hotel The Rockhouse Foundation uses their profits from the Rockhouse Hotel to help renovate local schools in Negril, Jamaica, in addition to donating school supplies and training teaching assistants to help the students with their workload by offering mentorship. The hotel also donates to and maintains the local library for students and residents.

Worldwide: Omni Hotels & Resorts When you make a reservation on OmniHotels.com, Omni Hotels & Resorts donates a portion of proceeds to a charity that provides a meal for a family of four called Feeding America.

New York, NY, USA: 11 Howard The 11 Howard Hotel has joined forces with Feed, a charity that provides healthy food to kids around the world. Proceeds from your minibar purchases will support Feed's mission. Additionally, the hotel partnered with Thrive Market, a charity that makes healthy food more accessible to low-income American families.

San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua: Morgan’s Rock Haçienda & Ecolodge Morgan’s Rock Haçienda & Ecolodge in San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua is deeply committed to sustaining and supporting the local environment and ecosystem. Additionally, they support local education programs by regularly collecting donations. All meals at the hotel restaurants are from Rainforest Alliance-approved farms, so you can rest assured that your meals are helping the greater good of the land.